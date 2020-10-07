Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bill Gates Says Regulatory Approval For Antibody Drugs Could Sharply Reduce COVID-19 Mortality
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2020 5:05am   Comments
Share:
Bill Gates Says Regulatory Approval For Antibody Drugs Could Sharply Reduce COVID-19 Mortality

Antibody drugs currently undergoing testing could be a panacea for the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world once they get regulatory approval, according to the founder of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Bill Gates.

What Happened: The drugs, known as monoclonal antibodies, have shown promising results in patients in the early stages of the viral disease, which Gates termed “pretty exciting” at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit on Tuesday.

“The reduction in death rate there could be pretty high, and those will be out in volume by the end of the year, at least in the rich countries,” Gates said, as reported by the Journal.

Gates is also hopeful of the vaccines under development, which he said could help return life to “pretty close to normal” by late next year in developed countries. 

The billionaire philanthropist urged business and political leaders to come out in favor of vaccines and speak to their safety and value.

“The CDC that normally speaks out on these things hasn’t yet had that much visibility,” Gates said on the role of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why It Matters: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) CEO Dr. Leonard Schleifer said Monday he was “proud” to have developed the antibody treatment administered to President Donald Trump, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 late last week.

Last month, Eli Lilly And Co’s (NYSE: LLY) antibody treatment was found to be well-tolerated with no serious adverse events in a late-stage human study.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is funding the development of COVID-19 vaccines and has supported the efforts of companies like Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) and  Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE). 

COVID-19 vaccines of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Novavax, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Pfizer are in late-stage human tests.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + JNJ)

Pfizer-BioNTech Establish Lead In Coronavirus Vaccine Race, Kickstarts Regulatory Filing Process In Europe
COVID-19 Vaccine Makers AstraZeneca, GSK To Get First Access To Nvidia's 'Cambridge-1' Supercomputer
TD Ameritrade Clients Bought Tech And Consumer Discretionary Stocks In September
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mesoblast Slumps On FDA Rejection, AstraZeneca's Breakthrough Therapy Designation, 3 IPOs
What Does AstraZeneca's Debt Look Like?
Pfizer CEO Decries Politicization Of COVID-19 Vaccine During Trump-Biden Debate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Antibodies Bill Gates CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com