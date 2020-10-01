Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer CEO Decries Politicization Of COVID-19 Vaccine During Trump-Biden Debate
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2020 10:55pm   Comments
Share:
Pfizer CEO Decries Politicization Of COVID-19 Vaccine During Trump-Biden Debate

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla decried the politicization of the COVID-19 vaccine in an internal memo on Thursday, CNBC reported.

What Happened: Bourla expressed his disappointment over the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, saying that the hyperbole around the coronavirus vaccines was “undercutting public confidence,” according to CNBC.

"Once more, I was disappointed that the prevention for a deadly disease was discussed in political terms rather than scientific facts,” wrote Bourla.

The Pfizer CEO said that even as the company was approaching its goal of producing a vaccine, it found itself in the “crucible of the U.S. Presidential election.”

“In this hyper-partisan year, there are some who would like us to move more quickly and others who argue for delay. Neither of those options are acceptable to me,” Bourla wrote in the memo.

Bourla said that there were no political considerations to Pfizer’s vaccine timeline and the company was moving “at the speed of science.”

Why It Matters: The executive clarified that Pfizer hasn't taken any funding from any government, saying, “Our independence is a precious asset,” as per CNBC.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel said Wednesday that the company would not be able to apply for an emergency use authorization before Nov. 25, which is after the presidential elections.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee pitched a year-end timeline for the vaccine based on two key Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meetings scheduled for this month.

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) are all conducting late-stage human trials of their respective COVID-19 vaccines.

Price Action: Pfizer shares closed 0.85% lower at $36.37 on Thursday.

Photo courtesy: Lauri Silvennoinen via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

October FDA, CDC Meetings On Coronavirus Vaccines Set Stage For Emergency Use Authorization
Will October Be A Reachable Goal For A Vaccine?
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Pfizer
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amag Spikes On Takeover Rumors, Zosano Wilts On Regulatory Setback, Pulmonx Makes Wall Street Debut
Moderna To Not Seek FDA COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Until After US Election
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Delays May Worsen As FDA Widens Investigation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 2020 Presidential Elections Albert BourlaBiotech News Health Care Politics Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com