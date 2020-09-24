Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gilead Settles US Kickback Allegations For $97M
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2020 12:05am   Comments
Share:
Gilead Settles US Kickback Allegations For $97M

Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) has agreed to pay $97 million to settle allegations that it illegally paid for Medicare co-pays for its own pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Letairis through a charitable entity.

What Happened: The Foster City, California-based drugmaker allegedly used a conduit foundation named Caring Voice Coalition (CVC) even though it was prohibited from doing so under the Anti-Kickback Statute, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gilead used CVC to cover the patients’ co-pays in order to induce those patients’ purchases of Letairis," the Justice Department claimed. "Gilead knew that the prices it set for Letairis otherwise could have posed a barrier to those purchases.”

The Justice Department also accused United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) and privately-held Actelion of engaging in similar practices.

“Such conduct not only violates the anti-kickback statute, it also undermines the Medicare program’s co-pay structure,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling. 

Why It Matters: Prosecutors have collected over $1 billion from eleven pharmaceutical companies that include the likes of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS). 

Gilead said it doesn't believe it violated the law, adding that there were no allegations made that patients who received the drug didn't need it, according to Reuters. 

Gilead’s drug Remdesivir received emergency use authorization in early May for treatment of COVID-19 and the company’s CEO claimed it has enough inventory to treat every hospitalized American.

Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state had filed civil charges against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) in connection with understating risks posed by opioid drugs to elderly patients.

Price Action: Gilead shares closed nearly 0.5% lower at $63.09 on Wednesday and fell 0.54% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

'Too Early For Victory Laps': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
An Apple For Powell: Fed Meeting, Cupertino Event Could Dominate Today's Action
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Marinus Epilepsy Study Meets Goal, Novavax Reaches Vaccine Manufacturing Deal, Outset Medical's IPO
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gilead, Pfizer, Eli Lilly CEOs On COVID-19 Treatments, Vaccine Development
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 350 Points; Cassava Sciences Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Anti-Kickback StatuteBiotech Government News Regulations Health Care Legal General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com