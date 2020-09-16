Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Significant About Moderna's Expansion Outside North America
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2020 11:39am   Comments
Share:
What's Significant About Moderna's Expansion Outside North America

Coronavirus vaccine developer Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced Wednesday that it is pursuing expansion of commercial operations outside North America for the first time.

What Happened: Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna said it is establishing a regional hub and commercial organization in Switzerland. The company also announced the appointment of Dan Staner as vice president and general manager for Switzerland operations effective Wednesday.

"Since Moderna's founding, Switzerland has played an important role in Moderna's development thanks to the long-term support of our Swiss investors and their business advice. Opening our first subsidiary outside North America in Switzerland is a natural step for Moderna," CEO. Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. 

Staner, a pharma industry veteran and a former Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) executive, will be responsible for building a team to cover a host of functions — such as medical, regulatory, pricing, reimbursement, market access, government affairs and commercial operations — for the Swiss market, according to Moderna. 

Why It's Important: Moderna has an ongoing collaboration with Switzerland's Lonza, a CDMO, to facilitate global manufacturing of mRNA-1273, Moderna's vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus.

In early August, Moderna announced an agreement to supply 4.5 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the Swiss government.

MRNA Price Action: At last check, Moderna shares were trading 2.97% higher at $68.87. 

Related Links:

Moderna's Patent Filings, Applications Under Defense Department Review: Report

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Decision Day For Bausch Health, IPO Flow Resumes, Oncology Conference

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Expands Into Switzerland, Tiziana To Spin Off Testing Unit, Metacrine IPO
Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Only Showed Moderate Side-Effects In Initial Late-Stage Trials
We The (Indebted) People
Moderna's Late-Stage Coronavirus Vaccine Study Hits 78% Enrollment
Pfizer Seeks FDA Nod To Expand Late-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
AstraZeneca Resumes Covid Vaccine Trials After Independent Committee Approves Of Safety
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com