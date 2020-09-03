The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi, GSK Begin Phase 1/2 Coronavirus Vaccine Study, Fulgent Strikes COVID-19 Testing Deal, New Data From Novavax

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 2)

Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AFIB)

(NASDAQ: AFIB) Akouos Inc (NASDAQ: AKUS)

(NASDAQ: AKUS) Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) (reacted to strong quarterly results)

(NASDAQ: CDMO) (reacted to strong quarterly results) BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS)

(NASDAQ: BLFS) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT)

(NASDAQ: CORT) Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW)

(NYSE: EW) Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN)

(NASDAQ: EVGN) Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO)

(NASDAQ: FBIO) Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO)

(NASDAQ: GBIO) Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) (priced its 5.27-million-share common stock offering at $33 per share)

(NASDAQ: IMVT) (priced its 5.27-million-share common stock offering at $33 per share) Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP)

(NYSE: INSP) Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG)

(NASDAQ: ISRG) Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK)

(NASDAQ: SILK) Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV)

(NASDAQ: SWAV) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM)

(NASDAQ: TNDM) TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ: TGTX)

(NASDAQ: TGTX) Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) (announced potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing data from COVID-19 therapeutic antibody program)

(NASDAQ: TWST) (announced potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing data from COVID-19 therapeutic antibody program) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST)

(NYSE: WST) Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows Sept. 2)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR)

(NASDAQ: ACOR) ADiTx Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) (priced a $9.6-million follow-on offering)

(NASDAQ: ADTX) (priced a $9.6-million follow-on offering) China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC)

(NASDAQ: SXTC) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC)

(NASDAQ: CYCC) Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ENTX)

(NASDAQ: ENTX) Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT)

(NASDAQ: EYPT) Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS)

(NASDAQ: GRTS) Happiness Biotech Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HAPP)

(NASDAQ: HAPP) Histogen Inc (NASDAQ: HSTO)

(NASDAQ: HSTO) Interpace Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDXG)

(NASDAQ: IDXG) Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM)

(NASDAQ: ITRM) NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV)

(NASDAQ: NAOV) Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRBO)

(NASDAQ: NRBO) Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX)

(NASDAQ: NKTX) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCT)

(NASDAQ: ONCT) Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ: PMD)

(NASDAQ: PMD) Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI)

(NASDAQ: RMTI) Sun BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNBP)

(NASDAQ: SNBP) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS)

Stocks In Focus

Sutro To Present Positive Phase 1 Ovarian Cancer Data

In an abstract submitted to the International Gynecologic Cancer Society annual global meeting, Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) said STRO-002, its FRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate being evaluated for ovarian cancer, produced a partial response in five of 29 evaluable patients (17%), with two confirmed on second scan.

STRO-002 has a promising emerging safety and efficacy profile and a preliminary clinical benefit/disease control rate of 48% in patients with relapsed/refractory ovarian cancer treated at more than or equal to 2.9 mg/kg.

No ocular toxicity signals have been observed, suggesting potential differentiation from other FRα-targeting investigational therapies, the company said.

Sutro said it has planned expansion cohorts in less heavily pre-treated patients for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Sutro said it will host a conference to discuss the updated data at 5:30 p.m. ET Sept. 9, and also make a presentation at the IGCS global meeting.

The stock advanced 10.96% to $12.50 in after-hours trading.

Fulgent Partners With New York On Large-Scale Student Testing

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) said it is partnering with the New York City Health and Hospitals to provide COVID-19 testing to students across approximately 1,600 locations as they return to school in September and over the next several months.

Fulgent will provide its FDA EUA-approved at-home RT-PCR test, which it said provides the highest level of sensitivity and specificity, utilizing a self-collected nasal swab sample.

The company said it will provide results within 24-48 hours from the time when it receives and accepts a specimen for the test.

This is one of the first large-scale testing programs for COVID-19 to utilize an at-home test kit, Fulgent said.

Separately, the company said that beginning Sept. 28, all patients tested for COVID-19 by Fulgent will also receive results for influenzas A and B.

The stock was trading 12.56% higher to $32.45 premarket Thursday.

Novavax Announces Publication Of More Detailed Positive Phase 1 Data For Coronavirus Vaccine

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) announced publication in The New England Journal of Medicine more detailed Phase 1 data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NVX CoV2373, showing the vaccine candidate demonstrated a reassuring safety and reactogenicity profile and induced robust antibody responses that are numerically superior to those seen in human convalescent sera.

"The rapid publication of Phase 1 results from our trial in a prestigious peer-reviewed journal reflects both the importance of the data and the urgent need for an effective vaccine to slow the COVID-19 pandemic," Gregory Glenn, Novavax's R&D president, said in a statement.

The company released preliminary Phase 1 data in early August.

The stock was up 5.45% at $108.51 premarket.

Sanofi, Glaxo Initiate Phase 1/2 Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) said they have started the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of their adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine candidate uses the same recombinant protein-based technology as one of Sanofi's seasonal influenza vaccines alongside GSK's established pandemic adjuvant technology.

About 440 healthy adults from 11 sites in the U.S. are being enrolled in the trial, which is designed to evaluate safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity.

The companies expect to release preliminary data from the study in early December, which is likely to help initiation of a Phase 3 trial in December. Contingent on the data, the companies said they plan to file a regulatory application in the first half of 2021.

ADMA Biologics Launches Assay To Detect SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibodies In Plasma

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) announced the launch of COVID-19 ImmunoRank Neutralization MICRO-ELISA, a proprietary, fully validated ELISA assay for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies in plasma.

ImmunoRank was developed in collaboration with Leinco Technologies, and is intended for use as an aid to identify individuals who produce an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection, and specifically for the detection of circulating SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies in human plasma of all immune globulin classes.

The stock was moving up 12.72% to $2.57 in premarket trading Thursday.

On The Radar

Earnings

Misonix Inc (NASDAQ: MSON) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: MSON) (after the close) Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) (after the close)

