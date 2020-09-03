Sanofi, GSK Start Early-Stage Clinical Trials Of Jointly-Developed COVID-19 Vaccine

Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE: GSK) on Thursday announced they had started the early-stage clincial trials for for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate the same day.

What Happened: This untested vaccine is made by blending the technology used in Sanofi’s seasonal influenza vaccine and GSK’s pandemic adjuvant technology.

The initial testing combines the early and middle stages (Phase 1/2 Trials) and is being carried out in 11 sites across the United States. Over 440 healthy patients would take part in the trial and results will be classified into two age groups - 18 to 49 and above 50.

Why Does It Matter: Although the test results are expected sometime around December, the company also plans to kick off late-stage clinical trials before the end of the year. With sufficient data, the company hopes to secure regulatory approval sometime in the first half of 2021.

Sanofi and GSK in July inked an agreement with the United Kingdom government to supply up to 60 million doses of the vaccine candidate should the clinical trials prove successful.

Some of the other coronavirus vaccines undergoing clinical trials include candidates of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), and AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN).

Price Movement: Sanofi shares traded 0.75% higher in the pre-market session Thursday at $50.85 and GSK shares traded 0.4% higher at $40.07.

Photo courtesy: CDC via Unsplash