The Week Ahead In Biotech: Bristol-Myers Squibb FDA Decision, Adcom Review For Glaxo, Amarin Vascepa Hearing
Biotech stocks went about a consolidation move in the week ended Aug. 28 amid thin news flow. Barring updates on coronavirus vaccine/treatment candidates, there was very little for the sector to react to.
The second half of the week saw the Liver Congress kicking in, with a slew of updates coming from companies working on liver-related ailments.
Here're the key catalysts for the unfolding week:
Conferences
European Society of Cardiology, ESC, Congress 2020: Aug. 29 – Sept. 1
46th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation, or EBMT: Aug. 29 – Sept. 1
eCongress of European Congress of Endocrinology, or ECE: Sept. 5-9
PDUFA Dates
FDA is scheduled to rule on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) NDA seeking approval for CC-486, its Investigational oral hypomethylating agent, for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia. (Thursday)
Adcom Meetings
FDA's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee is scheduled to discuss GlaxoSmithKline plc's (NYSE: GSK) sNDA for Trelegy Ellipta, a fixed-dose combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol inhalation powder oral inhalation, for use in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Clinical Readouts
Standalone releases
Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE) is scheduled to provide an update on its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of CUE-101 for the treatment of HPV16-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. (Monday at 4:30 pm ET)
Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST is due to release topline results from the Phase 3 TRILOGY 2 study on or about August 31. The study is evaluating CaPre, a highly purified omega-3 phospholipid concentrate derived from krill oil that is being developed to treat severe hypertriglyceridemia, a metabolic condition that contributes to increased risk of cardiovascular disease and pancreatitis.
EBMT Presentations
Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY): oral presentation of already-released Phase 3 REACH2 data that demonstrated Jakafi improved outcomes across a range of efficacy measures in patients with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease
Orchard Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ORTX): New interim data from OTL-203, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I (Monday)
ESC Presentations
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR): RNA interference targeting apolipoprotein C-3 with ARO-APOC3 in Familial chylomicronemia syndrome / Hypertriglyceridemia (Monday)
AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN): detailed results from the Phase 3 DAPA-CKD trial of Farxiga in chronic kidney disease (Monday)
Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS): Entresto late-breaking data of Phase 3 Parallax-HF trial in chronic heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction, with endpoints on biomarkers, symptoms and functional measures (Monday)
ECE Presentations
AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS): results of the Phase 1 pediatric study of macimorelin in suspected growth hormone deficiency
Earnings
Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) (Monday, before the market open)
I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) (Monday, before the market open)
Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) (Tuesday, after the close)
Misonix Inc (NASDAQ: MSON) (Thursday, after the close)
Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) (Thursday, after the close)
IPO Quiet Period Expiry
Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AFIB)
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CMPI)
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: FRLN)
Other Key Events
Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL) is scheduled to host a conference call Sept. 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET, to highlight the planned commercial launch of DecisionDx-SCC, its prognostic gene expression profile test for patients diagnosed with high-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
Federal Circuit appellate hearing related to a patent on Amarin Corporation plc's (NASDAQ: AMRN) Vascepa is scheduled for Wednesday.
