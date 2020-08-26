New Moderna Data: Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Equally Effective In Older Adults

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were moving to the upside Wednesday following the company's presentation of new interim safety and immunogenicity data from cohorts of older adults in the Phase 1 study of its coronavirus vaccine candidate codenamed mRNA-1273.

What Happened: Moderna's mRNA-1273 produces neutralizing antibodies in adults over 55 that are comparable to those seen in younger adults, Jacqueline Miller, Moderna's senior vice president of infectious disease, said at a presentation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting.

The NIH-sponsored Phase 1 study enrolled 45 adults ages 16-55 and 20 each in age groups of 56-70 and adults older than 71.

The company said the two-dose regimen of the 100mcg dose seroconverted all participants after the first dose, which was administered at day one, with the area under the curve for all age groups exceeding the median of convalescent sera.

The post-second dose age groups were equivalent to high-titer convalescent sera, Moderna said.

The 100mcg dose, which has been chosen for the Phase 3 study, was found to be well-tolerated across all age groups in the Phase 1 study.

Why It's Important: Efficacy and safety data for older adults is important, as they are considered to be less responsive to vaccines as a group relative to younger adults.

As Moderna proceeds with the Phase 2 and 3 studies that are underway now, the additional data from the older adult cohorts should increase confidence in the success of its vaccine program.

The company also said it plans to evaluate the investigational vaccine in children, pregnant women and immuno-compromised populations.

MRNA Price Action: At last check, Moderna shares were rallying 6.34% to $70.45.

