Gilead's Remdesivir-Like Compound To Be Studied By NIH For Efficacy Against COVID-19

The National Institutes Of Health is set to investigate a Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) compound, similar to remdesivir, which could be effective against COVID-19, Stat reported Monday.

What Happened: The Francis Collins-led agency concluded that the compound known as GS-441524 should be studied for its effectiveness against the deadly virus, according to a letter addressed to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and advocacy group Public Citizen.

@NIHDirector @ncats_nih_gov @SteveFDA @GileadSciences So grateful that NIH/NCATS evaluted the case for #GS441524 as a treatment for #COVID19 and have committed to invest the resources needed to support bringing this potentially game changing drug to clinical trials. pic.twitter.com/Gs2d0ncV9d — Muller Lab (@Muller_Lab) August 23, 2020

Two researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have reportedly been arguing that the drugmaker should test the compound for effectiveness against COVID-19.

Why It Matters:Tests run in laboratories suggest that the compound is active against SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and is similar or superior to the action of remdesivir at levels that do not cause a lot of toxicity, according to the Anderson researchers, Stat noted.

The researchers argued that GS-441524 is easier to synthesize compared to remdesivir and thus it should be easier to create higher oral doses.

Gilead claimed earlier that remdesivir is more effective in test tubes and animal models compared with its other compound in stopping viral replication, and is more active in lab tests against many types of coronaviruses including SARS-COV-2, Stat reported.

This month, the California-based drugmaker sought full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for remdesivir, which is approved for emergency use in COVID-19 patients.

Price Action: Gilead shares closed nearly 0.6% lower at $66.08 on Monday.

Photo Courtesy: Chokniti Khongchum via Wikimedia