Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna In Talks To Supply 80M Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine To European Commission
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2020 1:20pm   Comments
Share:
Moderna In Talks To Supply 80M Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine To European Commission

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), one of the frontrunners in the coronavirus vaccine race, announced Monday it's closing in on signing a new supply agreement.

What Happened: Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna said it has concluded advanced exploratory talks with the European Commission to supply 80 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate – mRNA-1273.

The agreement also provides an option for member states to purchase an additional 80 million doses.

"We appreciate the European Commission's collaboration in helping to ensure that Europeans will have access to a safe and effective vaccine, and we are proud that the European Commission has recognized the potential of our mRNA vaccine technology," said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

The company has a supply deal in place with the U.S. government.

What's Next? Moderna said the Phase 3 study, which began July 27, is on track to be completed in September.

On Friday, the company said about 44% of the target population of 30,000 has already been enrolled in the late-stage study, dubbed COVE.

Moderna affirmed Monday it's scaling up global manufacturing to help it deliver about 500 million doses of the vaccine per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021.

Moderna is collaborating with Swiss CDMO Lonza and Spain's ROVI to manufacture and fill-finish outside of the U.S.

Moderna shares were slipping 2% to $65.1o at the time of publication.

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Lipocine Binary Event, Liver Congress In The Spotlight

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For August PDUFA Dates

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine Could Get FDA Approval For Emergency Use By October: FT
Ex-FDA Commissioner Analyzes Johnson & Johnson's Mega Vaccine Trial
Pfizer, BioNTech Say Second Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Fewer Side Effects Than Their First Candidate
CanSino Gets China's First COVID-19 Vaccine Patent
Barron's Picks And Pans: Merck, Walmart, Zoetis And More
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CVS, Moderna, Facebook, Tilray And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CoronavirusBiotech News Eurozone Health Care Contracts Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com