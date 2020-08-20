The Daily Biotech Pulse: CureVac Close To Coronavirus Vaccine Deal With EU, Entera Bio's Positive Readout, Patent Protection For Co-Diagnostics

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 19)

10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO)

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI)

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF)

Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CMPI)

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) (went public Wednesday)

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) (moved in sympathy with a M&A deal)

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) (went public Wednesday)

Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KROS)

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) - announced a deal to be bought by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA)

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX)

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB)

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX)

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI)

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO)

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV)

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS)

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TFFP)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows Aug. 19)

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ: BNR)

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ENTX)

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT)

Histogen Inc (NASDAQ: HSTO)

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM)

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV)

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: REPH)

Teligent Inc (NEW JERSEY) (NASDAQ: TLGT) (reacted to second-quarter results)

(NASDAQ: TLGT) (reacted to second-quarter results) Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX)

Stocks In Focus

Centogene, Evotec To Collaborate On Drug Discovery For Gaucher Disease

Centogene NV (NASDAQ: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases, and Germany's Evotec announced that the companies have expanded their existing drug discovery partnership related to the protein target glucocerebrosidase, with a focus on Gaucher disease, a genetic and relatively common lysosomal storage disorder.

The companies said they intend to develop a treatment option for the majority of patients.

Currently available treatments are individualized for each patient depending on the type of Gaucher disease and are focused on symptomatic relief.

Co-Diagnostics Technology Gets Additional Patent Protection

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted increased patent protection for the its novel CoPrimer technology used in its COVID-19 test kit and its other molecular diagnostic tests. This new patent further validates the uniqueness of the CoPrimer molecule, and provides even more comprehensive protection for all of its potential applications, the company said.

In premarket trading, the stock was adding 2.55% to $14.90.

Entera Bio Reports Positive Results For Midstage Osteoporosis Study, Wider Q2 Loss

Entera Bio reported positive interim six-month data from the Phase 2 study that evaluated its EB 613 in osteoarthritis.

EB 613 produced a meaningful and positive impact on lumbar spine bone mineral density in a dose-dependent manner, the company said.

Entera said it expects to report interim biomarker data from the 2.5mg dose in the first quarter of 2021, with the final data expected in the second quarter of 2021.

The company's revenue rose from $74,000 in the first six months of 2019 to $94,000 in the first six months of 2020.

The second-quarter loss per share widened from 12 cents to 17 cents.

The stock was rising 8.57% to $1.52 in premarket trading Thursday.

CureVac In Advanced Talks To Supply Up To 405M Coronavirus Vaccine Doses

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) said it is in advanced discussions with the European Commission to supply up to 225 million doses with an option for an additional purchase of 180 million doses, to be supplied once the company's mRNA-based vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19.

In premarket trading Thursday, CureVac shares were advancing 11.34% to $62.24.

Immunic Begins Phase 1 Study In Gastrointestinal Disorders

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) announced the dosing of the first healthy volunteer in its Phase 1 clinical program of IMU-856, an orally available, small molecule modulator that targets a yet-undisclosed protein that serves as a transcriptional regulator of intestinal barrier function.

In preclinical studies, the compound appeared to represent a novel and paradigm-shifting approach to the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases by potentially restoring intestinal barrier function while maintaining immunocompetency, Immunic said.

Axsome Says Migraine Drug On Track For Q4 NDA

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) said it has completed a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA for AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine.

Based on the feedback from the FDA, the company said it believes its regulatory data package will be sufficient to support an NDA for AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine. It also said it remains on track to submit the planned NDA in the fourth quarter of 2020.

EyePoint Gets $9.5M Payment For Expanded Licensing Agreement For Eye Inflammation Treatments

EyePoint said Ocumension has made a one-time $9.5 million payment for an expansion to its exclusive license agreements for the development and commercialization of Yutiq and Dexycu in certain Asian markets.

In premarket trading Thursday, the stock was jumping 30.77% to 68 cents.

Earnings

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA) reported a wider loss for the second quarter of 2020.

In after-hours trading, the stock slipped 3.14% to $5.25.

