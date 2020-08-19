Market Overview

Sorrento Stock Slumps 13.5% In After-Hours Trading After It Fires CFO

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2020 3:36am   Comments
Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) traded 13.5% lower in after-hours trading on Tuesday as a reaction to the company firing its Chief Financial Officer Jiong Shao. 

What Happened: Sorrento Therapeutics, a biotech drug manufacturer in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday stated that Shao is "terminated in its entirety, effectively immediately." Further, the company announced it has appointed Najjam Asghar as its new CFO.

Asghar has already been performing the role of chief accounting officer for the company since June 2019.

Why It Matters: Sorrento also claimed that Shao’s termination is in association with the company's conflicts with short-seller Hindenburg Research.

In May this year, SRNE rolled with its news of high potential and rapid COVID-19 Slyvia testing which led the stock to be up 263% for the current year. Though ,the conflict with short sellers over allegations of potential manipulation had created questions on the credibility of the company and its testing process.

Price Action

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics gained 1.5% on Tuesday to close trading at $12.28 before losing over 13% in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

