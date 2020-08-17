Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Poseida Shares Tank 34.5% As Prostate Cancer Drug Trial Halted After Patient's Death
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 17, 2020 11:33pm   Comments
Share:
Poseida Shares Tank 34.5% As Prostate Cancer Drug Trial Halted After Patient's Death

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) stock dropped about 34.5% in the after-hours trading on Monday, after a patient died in a prostate cancer drug trial, according to a filing the company made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

What Happened

The trial was carried out in July on a patient that failed prior treatments with multiple anti-cancer agents and was being treated with the drugmaker’s P-PSMA-101, according to Poseida.

The company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ordered a pause to the trial in order to investigate the death.

Why It Matters

The San Diego-based drugmaker announced the pricing of its IPO at $16 per share in early July. The gross proceeds from the offer were expected to be $224 million at the time.

The company concluded its latest funding round in June and has raised $336.5 million to date, from lead investors such as Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), as per Crunchbase.

Price Action 

Poseida shares traded nearly 34.5% lower at $8.51 in the after-hours session after the news of the drug trial became public on Monday. The shares had closed the regular session nearly 0.8% lower at $13.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PSTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mesoblast Awaits Adcom Test, BioCryst Rallies On Insider Buying, Sorrento Hits Back At Short Seller
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 4, 2020
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine Readout, FDA Decisions And More Earnings
Notable Insider Buys: Bed Bath & Beyond, Poseida Therapeutics And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Kickstart Phase 3 Study On July 27, Immutep Awarded Antibody Patent
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cancer clinical trials Drug companies prostate cancerBiotech Health Care Markets General

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.