CanSino Gets China's First COVID-19 Vaccine Patent

CanSino Biologics Inc (OTC: CASBF) has become the first company to secure a patent for its COVID-19 vaccine in China, Reuters reported Sunday.

What Happened

The Tianjin, China-based company's patent for its Ad5-nCOV vaccine against COVID-19 stands approved by China’s National Intellectual Property Administration as of August 11, according to Reuters.

Saudi Arabia announced last month plans to test the CanSino vaccine in Phase 3 trials. The company is reportedly also negotiating with Brazil, Chile, and Russia to launch similar trials.

Why It Matters

In May, the Chinese vaccine maker’s Phase 2 clinical trial application was approved by Canadian federal health regulator.

Multiple vaccine candidates from companies such as Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and its partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) are in late-stage trials or nearing them.

The U.K. government will support the Phase 3 trial of Novavax, Inc’s (NASDAQ: NVAX) vaccine in a supply deal reached with the company.

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) has inked a deal with the governments of Mexico and Argentina for supply of its potential COVID-19 vaccine to Latin American countries, excluding Brazil.

Russia claims its “Sputnik V” vaccine is available for immediate use, but the absence of a Phase 3 trial is leading to a division among experts on safety.

Price Action

CanSino OTC shares closed nearly 2.6% lower at $25.36 on Friday.

Photo courtesy: National Cancer Institute via Wikimedia