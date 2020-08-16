Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spotlight On Gilead, BioMarin FDA Decisions, IPOs
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2020 8:30am   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spotlight On Gilead, BioMarin FDA Decisions, IPOs

Biotech stocks came under pressure in the week ended Aug. 14 amid mixed earnings news flow from the sector. FDA decisions scheduled for the week also produced adverse outcomes. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) received complete response letters for their respective regulatory applications, while a decision on Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ETON) eye inflammation drug hadn't come by the Aug. 10 decision date.

The week, however, saw a signing spree by coronavirus vaccine developers, which stitched up manufacturing as well as supply deals.

Here are the key catalysts for the unfolding week.

Conferences

Virtual Keystone Symposia: Advances in Cancer Immunotherapy: Aug. 17-19

PDUFA Dates

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) and licensing partner GALAPAGOS NV/S ADR (NASDAQ: GLPG) await FDA decision on the NDA for filgotinib in moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis. (estimated date of Wednesday, Aug. 19, assuming priority review)

The FDA is set to rule on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.'s (NASDAQ: BMRN) BLA for valoctocogene roxaparvovec, its investigational AAV5 gene therapy for treating adults with hemophilia A. (Friday)

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA) has a Aug. 22 PDUFA date for the NDA for its TRC 101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. With FDA's communication to the company in mid-July, stating that it has identified deficiencies in the application, it is less likely the investigational drug is approved by the D-day. (Saturday)

See also: Genoskin Offers Live Skin Models To Bridge Animal, Human Testing: 'The Market Opportunity Is Huge'

Earnings

Monday

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) (before the market open)
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CBPO) (after the close)
Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) (after the close)

Tuesday

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) (before the market open)
PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM) (after the close)
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) (after the close)

IPOs

La Jolla, California-based InhibRx, a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates, with particular focus on oncology, has filed with the SEC to offer 6 million shares of its common stock at an estimated price range of $16-$18. The company said in the filing it has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol INBX.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, a Plymouth, Pennsylvania-based commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders, has filed with the SEC to offer 4.651 million shares of its common stock. The estimated price range for the offering is $20-$23. The company has applied for listing its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol HRMY.

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX)
iTeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ITOS)
Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: INZY)
Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX)

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For August PDUFA Dates

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XBI + IBB)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Rules In Favor Of Mesoblast, CureVac IPO, Novavax Clinches UK COVID-19 Vaccine Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mesoblast Awaits Adcom Test, BioCryst Rallies On Insider Buying, Sorrento Hits Back At Short Seller
The Daily Biotech Pulse: India Globalization Gets Nod For Alzheimer's Trial, Moderna's Vaccine Deal With US, Cellular Biomedicine To Go Private
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regulatory Setback For Fennec Pharma, Ligand To Buy Pfenex, Inovio Says Phase 2/3 Coronavirus Vaccine Study Starts In September
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Bausch Health, Fennec Pharma FDA Decisions And Smid-cap Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Vaccine Deals, Trevena Awaits FDA Decision, 2 IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Penny Stocks Health Care Previews FDA IPOs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com