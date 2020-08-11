Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gilead Seeks Full FDA Approval Of Its Remdesivir Drug For Coronavirus
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 11, 2020 1:34am   Comments
Share:
Gilead Seeks Full FDA Approval Of Its Remdesivir Drug For Coronavirus

Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) announced Monday it was seeking complete Food and Drug Administration approval for its drug Remdesivir, which is being used in the treatment of COVID-19.

What Happened

The drugmaker said it has filed a New Drug Application with the FDA on the basis of two randomized, open-label, multi-center Phase 3 clinical studies conducted by itself, and one other study by Anthony Fauci-led National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The company claims the drug led to faster recovery from COVID-19 compared to placebo, and a 5-to-10-day treatment led to clinical improvements. Gilead noted that the drug was well-tolerated with no “new safety signals identified.”

“Today’s filing is an important milestone as we continue to partner with the U.S. government and healthcare authorities around the globe to address the treatment needs of patients with COVID-19,” Gilead Chief Medical Officer Merdad Parsey said.

Why It Matters

Remdesivir has received regulatory approvals in the European Union and Japan, according to Gilead. The drug is approved for emergency use in COVID-19 patients in the United States by the FDA.

In July, the drugmaker provided additional data on the efficacy of Remdesivir, which associated the drug with an improvement in clinical recovery, and a 62% reduction in risk of mortality compared with standard of care.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) announced a multiyear agreement with Gilead this month to manufacture and supply Remdesivir, in order to combat the coronavirus crisis.

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse expressed a lack of confidence in Remdesivir, citing 2020 revenue guidance, which is upwards of $3 billion, and is predicated on the company selling 1 to 1.5 million courses at $2500 per course. The analyst said the company is uniquely tied to COVID-19.

Price Action 

Gilead shares closed nearly 1.2% lower at $68.51 on Monday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

'A Long Way To Go': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
Pfizer, Gilead Strike Multiyear Partnership To Manufacture COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For August PDUFA Dates
Gilead Analysts Downplay Q2 Miss Amid Remdesivir's COVID-19 Opportunity
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi-GSK Land $2.1B Funding For Coronavirus Vaccine, D-Day For GW Pharma, FDA Nod For Roche
32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Coronavirus Covid-19 New Drug ApplicationBiotech News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com