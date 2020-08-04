Regeneron Says Its Coronavirus Antibody Cocktail Shows Promise For Both Prevention, Treatment In Animal Testing

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) said Monday that a non-peer-reviewed study indicated its antibody drug combination both prevented and treated COVID-19 in animals, as earlier reported by Reuters.

What Happened

The drugmaker noted a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies adminstered to rhesus macaques and hamsters was able to “almost completely block establishment of virus infection.”

In a second study, the animals were administered a much higher level of the virus, where the antibodies still managed to minimize the infection, Regeneron said, according to Reuters. The prophylactic effect was greatly diminished with a lower dose of the drug combination, it added.

Animals infected with the antibodies were reportedly able to clear the virus faster than those administered a placebo.

Researchers involved in the study said, citing data, that the therapy may offer clinical benefits for both treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

The New York-based drugmaker is conducting late-stage clinical trials in humans to assess the antibody’s efficacy in treating and preventing COVID-19, Reuters reported.

Why It Matters

The firm has signed a contract worth $450 million with the government to supply the treatment, should it clear the trials. Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) is also said to be testing a similar treatment.

Multiple vaccine candidates from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) are either in late-stage human trials or about to undergo such trials.

President Donald Trump on Monday said a coronavirus vaccine could be available far ahead of the administration's original target of the end of the year, CNBC reported. The president added leading vaccine candidates are being mass-produced in advance, so that they're ready for distribution as, and if, they get regulatory approval.

Price Action

Regeneron shares closed nearly 2.1% higher at $645.18 on Monday and added another 0.67% in the after-hours.