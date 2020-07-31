Moderna Targeted By Chinese Hackers For Data Theft: Report

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), which commenced a late-stage trial of its mRNA vaccine, codenamed mRNA-1273, against SARS-CoV-2 earlier in the week, has been reportedly targeted by Chinese hackers.

What Happened: Chinese government-linked hackers had hacked into the computer network of Massachusetts-based Moderna to steal data, Reuters reported, citing a U.S. security official tracking Chinese hacking.

The U.S. Justice Department disclosed last week two Chinese nationals were caught spying on the U.S., including three U.S. firms researching on coronavirus treatment/vaccine, according to Reuters. These hackers reconnoitered the computer network of a Massachusetts-based firm working on a coronavirus vaccine in January.

Why It's Important: Moderna is one of the frontrunners in the coronavirus vaccine race and is expeditiously progressing toward bringing a vaccine to the market. The company was among the earliest inclusions in the U.S. federal government's Operation Warp Speed project.

It may also be noted that three Chinese firms have advanced their respective vaccine candidates into the final phase of clinical trials.

China has refuted allegations of hacking, Reuters reported.

In pre-market trading Friday, Moderna shares were up 0.67% to $78.15.