GrowthCell Discovers 2 Potent Endocannabinoids In CBD Enhancing Amino Acid Complex

GrowthCell Global Corp. has discovered its amino acid complex contains bioactive levels of AEA (Anandamide) and 2-AG (2-Arachidonoylglycerol), two potent endocannabinoids usually produced by human cells.

The complex was previously used to increase efficiency in endocannabinoid signaling, and CBD absorption by up to 139%. However, a new analysis performed by Sante Laboratories in Austin, Texas last May showed it can also deliver the aforementioned endocannabinoids.

“The balance of these two compounds help to bring unparalleled harmony and efficiency to our internal Endocannabinoid System (ECS) along with other vital physical and neurological systems,” a press release explained. The complex could provide a solution to Clinical Endocannabinoid Deficiency, a condition associated with numerous health challenges.

Vernon Parkhurst, co-founder of GrowthCell, told Benzinga the amino acid complex is “the first natural supplement to provide 2-AG, allowing for total endocannabinoid system (ECS) care, particularly when combined with CBD's natural ability to enhance AEA levels.”

CBD is known to inhibit the FAAH enzyme, which breaks down AEA in the body, resulting in elevated levels of AEA in the bloodstream.

However, 2-AG is broken down by the MAGL enzyme; modern research shows that none of the common cannabinoids (including CBD, CBN, CBG, CBC, CBDa and THC) can inhibit MAGL.

“When taken together, GrowthCell and CBD will elevate both AEA and 2-AG concentrations in the body to support the adverse effects caused by a depleted, malfunctioning ECS. These cannabinoids will benefit from the endocannabinoid enhancing effects of GrowthCell, leading to development and healthy toning of our human ECS,” Parkhurst added.

