GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Ink Deal With UK To Supply Up To 60M Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2020 5:23am   Comments
Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) have reached an agreement with the United Kingdom to supply up to 60 million doses of their jointly-developed coronavirus vaccine, the two drugmakers announced Wednesday.

What Happened

A regulatory approval for the vaccine candidate is expected by the first-half of 2021, if data from clinical trials is positive, according to Sanofi.

Both the drugmakers are heightening the pace of manufacture of the antigen and adjuvant to manufacture one billion doses per year. Phase 1 and 2 studies are expected to begin in September and Phase 3 to commence by the end of the year.

The vaccine is being developed by combining Sanofi's recombinant protein-based and GSK's pandemic adjuvant technologies.

Sanofi is also collaborating on the development of a RNA vaccine candidate with Translate Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO). 

The drugmakers said they are in active discussions on the supply of the potential vaccine with various other governments and global organizations.

Why It Matters

Other pharmaceutical companies with coronavirus vaccine candidates in late-stage clinical trials are working on reaching similar agreements with governments around the world.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) signed a deal with the United States for the supply of its vaccine at an indicated price of $19.50 per dose last week, and said it wouldn't give discounts to any developed country over the price it's charging the U.S. 

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) is estimated to have priced its vaccine around $3 to $4 per dose under deals struck with the Netherlands, Germany, France and Italy.

On the higher end of the price spectrum, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is reportedly considering pricing its vaccine at $50 to $60 per course.

Price Action 

Sanofi shares traded 1.9% higher at $52.83 in the pre-market session Wednesday. GSK shares traded 2.1% higher at $42.19.

Photo by NIH on Flickr

Posted-In: clinical trialsBiotech Government News Health Care Global Media General Best of Benzinga

