With Gold And Silver On Fire, 23 Metals & Mining Executives Set To Give Investor Update This Week
The metals market is as hot as it’s been in a long time.
Spot gold just made a new all-time high for the first time since 2011, and silver has rallied to a seven-year high thanks to concerns about global growth. And while not quite as hot, other metals like copper, platinum, and palladium have also rallied in recent weeks.
After taking a backseat to equities for more than a decade, gold and silver bugs are finally having their day.
Against this backdrop, senior executives from 23 companies are set to give investor presentations at this week’s Canadian Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, a two-day gathering of metals and mining companies with operations around the world. The executives are expected to discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and other investment highlights, and will also take questions from investors.
Byron King, research geologist and editor at Agora Financial will provide the keynote titled ‘Revenge of the Miners’ discussing how after a decade in the market backwaters, mining is finally reemerging as a critical component of the new portfolio.
In addition to the Canadian Metals & Mining, Thursday, August 6th is also the OTCQB Venture Company Virtual Investor Conference, a gathering of early stage companies in emerging industries ranging from cryptocurrency and drones to fintech and e-sports.
Here’s the full schedule of presenters for this week’s Canadian Metals & Mining and next week’s OTCQB Venture Company Virtual Investor Conferences. Each presentation will also be available on demand.
Canadian Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, Thursday, July 30 and Friday July 31, 2020
9:30 AM ET Keynote Presentation: "Revenge of the Miners”
Speaker: Byron King, Research Geologist and Editor, Agora Financial
10:00 AM ET Canada Nickel Co Inc. (TSX-V: CNC)
Speaker: Mark Selby, Chairman, CEO & Director
10:30 AM ET Troilus Gold Corp. (OTCQB: CHXMF | TSX: TLG)
Speaker: Paul Pint, President
11:00 AM ET Precipitate Gold Corp. (OTCQB: PREIF | TSX-V: PRG)
Speaker: Jeff Wilson, President, CEO & Director
11:30 AM ET Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCQB: GXSFF | TSX-V: GXS)
Speaker: Yannis Tsitos, President & Director
12:00 PM ET KORE Mining Ltd. (OTCQB: KOREF | TSX-V: KORE)
Speaker: Scott Trebilcock, CEO
12:30 PM ET Midas Gold Corp. (OTCQX: MDRPF | TSX: MAX)
Speaker: Stephen Quin, President, CEO & Director
1:00 PM ET Skeena Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: SKREF | TSX-V: SKE)
Speaker: Kelly Earle, Vice President, Communications
1:30 PM ET Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX: GLBXF | TSX: GMX)
Speaker: Jack Stoch, President
2:00 PM ET Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (OTCQX: GLVMF | TSX-V: GZZ)
Speaker: Glenn Mullan, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
2:30 PM ET Orezone Gold Corp. (OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX-V: ORE)
Speaker: Patrick Downey, President, CEO & Director
3:00 PM ET Golden Predator Mining Corp. (OTCQX: NTGSF | TSX-V: GPY)
Speaker: Janet Lee-Sheriff, Chief Executive Officer
3:30 PM ET First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF)
Speaker: Dan Wilton, CEO & Director
4:00 PM ET White Gold Corp. (Pink: WHGOF | TSX-V: WGO)
Speaker: David D’Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer
4:30 PM ET Fremont Gold Ltd. (OTCQB: FRERF, TSX-V: FRE)
Speaker: Blaine Monaghan, CEO
Friday, July 31st
9:30 AM ET Revival Gold Inc. (OTCQB: RVLGF | TSX-V: RVG)
Speaker: Adam Rochacewich, Vice President & CFO
10:00 AM ET Defense Metals Corp. (OTCQB: DFMTF | TSX-V: DEFN)
Speaker: Craig Taylor, CEO & Director and Kris Raffle, QP & Director
10:30 AM ET GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V: GTT)
Speaker: Paul Harbidge, President & CEO
11:00 AM ET Global Atomic Corp. (OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO)
Speaker: Stephen Roman, President & CEO
11:30 PM ET Labrador Gold Corp. (Pink: NKOSF | TSX-V: LAB)
Speaker: Roger Moss, President and Director
12:00 PM ET Talisker Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: TSKFF | CSE: TSK)
Speaker: Terry Harbort, President & CEO
12:30 PM ET Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCQX: SLVRF | TSX-V: SVE)
Speaker: Greg Crowe, President & CEO
1:00 PM ET Group Ten Metals Inc. (OTCQB: PGEZF |TSX-V: PGE)
Speaker: Michael Rowley, President & CEO
1:30 Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (OTCQX: NMGRF | TSX-V: NOU)
Christina Lalli, Director, Investor Relations
OTCQB Venture Company Virtual Investor Conference, Thursday, August 6, 2020
9:30 AM ET Success Entertainment Group International (OTCQB: SEGN)
Industry: Technology
10:30 AM ET PUDO Inc. (OTCQB: PDPTF | CSE: PDO)
Industry: Tech (Shipping)
Speaker: Frank Coccia, Founder & CEO
11:00 AM ET Route1 Inc. (OTCQB: ROIUF | TSX-V: ROI)
Industry: Tech (Data-centric solutions)
Speaker: Tony Busseri, CEO
11:30 AM ET IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCQB: IDXAF | OSE: IDEX)
Industry: Tech
12:30 PM ET Versus Systems Inc. (OTCQB: VRSSF | CSE: VS)
Industry: Gaming
Speakers: Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO; Craig Finster, President and CFO
1:00 PM ET BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTCQB: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG)
Industry: Digital Currency
Speaker: Mark Binns, CEO
1:30 PM ET Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCQB: VYGVF | CSE: VYGR)
Industry: Digital Currency
Speaker: Steve Ehrlich, CEO
2:00 PM ET AmeraMex International Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX)
Industry: Heavy Equipment
Speaker: Lee Hamre, CEO
2:30 PM ET Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF | CSE: DFLY)
Industry: Tech (Drones)
Speaker: Cameron Chell, Chairman & CEO
4:00 PM ET GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX)
Industry: Tech (Payment Solutions)
4:30 PM ET Lake Resources N.L. (OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE)
Industry: Mining (Lithium)
AB INTL Group Corp. (OTCQB: ABQQ)
Industry: Intellectual Property Investment & Licensing
Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCQB: BFGC | CSE: BFG)
Industry: Mining (Gold)
HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK)
Industry: Healthcare
MindMed Inc. (OTCQB: MMEDF | NEO: MMED)
Industry: Life Sciences/Biopharma (Psychedelics)
