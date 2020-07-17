Applied DNA Surges On Encouraging Coronavirus Vaccine Data

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) shares are advancing strongly Friday following the release of positive preclinical data for its partnered coronavirus vaccine candidate.

What Happened: The Stony Brook, New York-based company said linear-DNA forms of COVID-19 vaccine candidates being developed by partner Takis Biotech and manufactured by Applied DNA yielded strong antibody and T-cell responses even at very low doses, raising the potential of effective dosing empowering global utility.

Elaborating further, Applied DNA said all five LineaDNA vaccine candidates triggered seroconversion in mice, producing immunoglobin G, or IgG against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – by day 14. The mice were administered linear DNA at day 1 and a booster vaccination on day 21.

Seroconversion is the time period during which a specific antibody develops and becomes detectable in blood.

By day 38, enhanced responses were observed.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

What's Next: Applied DNA expects to support further studies by Takis with a goal of entering human trials in early Autumn.

"We believe no single vaccine will provide the security we need as a global population, and that our LineaDNA vaccines will complement those already marching toward the market," said Dr. James Hayward, CEO of Applied DNA.

Takis plans to proceed with toxicology studies and move on to large animal studies before entering the clinics. The Italian biotech said it's now engaging third parties to help take it to market on the basis of these encouraging results.

APDN Price Action: Applied DNA shares were surging 54.51% to $13.89 at the time of publication.