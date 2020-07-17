Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Applied DNA Surges On Encouraging Coronavirus Vaccine Data
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2020 8:54am   Comments
Share:
Applied DNA Surges On Encouraging Coronavirus Vaccine Data

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) shares are advancing strongly Friday following the release of positive preclinical data for its partnered coronavirus vaccine candidate.

What Happened: The Stony Brook, New York-based company said linear-DNA forms of COVID-19 vaccine candidates being developed by partner Takis Biotech and manufactured by Applied DNA yielded strong antibody and T-cell responses even at very low doses, raising the potential of effective dosing empowering global utility.

Elaborating further, Applied DNA said all five LineaDNA vaccine candidates triggered seroconversion in mice, producing immunoglobin G, or IgG against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – by day 14. The mice were administered linear DNA at day 1 and a booster vaccination on day 21.

Seroconversion is the time period during which a specific antibody develops and becomes detectable in blood.

By day 38, enhanced responses were observed.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

What's Next: Applied DNA expects to support further studies by Takis with a goal of entering human trials in early Autumn.

"We believe no single vaccine will provide the security we need as a global population, and that our LineaDNA vaccines will complement those already marching toward the market," said Dr. James Hayward, CEO of Applied DNA.

Takis plans to proceed with toxicology studies and move on to large animal studies before entering the clinics. The Italian biotech said it's now engaging third parties to help take it to market on the basis of these encouraging results.

APDN Price Action: Applied DNA shares were surging 54.51% to $13.89 at the time of publication.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APDN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: 2 IPOs, Nabriva Pneumonia Drug Gets Canadian Regulatory Nod, PhaseBio Doses First COVID-19 Trial Patient
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
42 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Why Applied DNA's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Osmotica, OptiNose Strikes Co-promotion Deal, Orphan Drug Designation For AnaptysBio
4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com