Why NovaBay's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares are trading higher after the company announced third-party testing results showing that its Avenova formulation kills SARS-CoV-2. The company intends to submit test results to the EPA for approval.

"Since Avenova's inception, we have known it to be a powerful antimicrobial spray solution, effective against all types of pathogens, including a wide variety of viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Now we have results from a highly reputable independent laboratory confirming Avenova kills the coronavirus that causes COVID-19," said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO.

Avenova is available without a prescription on Amazon and on Avenova.com.

NovaBay is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for a multitude of uses.

NovaBay's stock was trading up 62.25% at $1.83 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $1.94 and a 52-week low of $0.24.