Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why NovaBay's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2020 10:19am   Comments
Share:
Why NovaBay's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares are trading higher after the company announced third-party testing results showing that its Avenova formulation kills SARS-CoV-2. The company intends to submit test results to the EPA for approval.

"Since Avenova's inception, we have known it to be a powerful antimicrobial spray solution, effective against all types of pathogens, including a wide variety of viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Now we have results from a highly reputable independent laboratory confirming Avenova kills the coronavirus that causes COVID-19," said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO.

Avenova is available without a prescription on Amazon and on Avenova.com.

NovaBay  is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for a multitude of uses.

NovaBay's stock was trading up 62.25% at $1.83 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $1.94 and a 52-week low of $0.24.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NBY)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingBiotech News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com