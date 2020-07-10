Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gilead's Remdesivir Data Shows Improved Clinical Recovery, Reduced Death Rate
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2020 10:05am   Comments
Share:
Gilead's Remdesivir Data Shows Improved Clinical Recovery, Reduced Death Rate

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are seeing some upward momentum following the biopharma's announcement of additional data on its COVID-19 treatment candidate remdesivir.

What Happened: Gilead said a comparative analysis of the Phase 3 SIMPLE-Severe trial and a real-world retrospective cohort of patients with severe COVID-19 showed that remdesivir was associated with an improvement in clinical recovery and a 62% reduction in the risk of mortality compared with standard of care.

"Findings from the comparative analysis showed that 74.4 percent of remdesivir-treated patients recovered by Day 14 versus 59.0 percent of patients receiving standard of care," the company said in the statement.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Why It's Important: The company termed this an important finding that requires confirmation in prospective clinical trials.

The mortality rate for patients treated with remdesivir was 7.6% at Day 14 compared with 12.5% among patients not taking remdesivir.

The data was presented at the Virtual COVID19 Conference as part of the 23rd International AIDS Conference.

Remdesivir has received FDA's Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.

At last check, Gilead shares were up 1.75% to $76.02.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

New Day, New Sentiment: Travel And Tech Stocks On Defense After Monday's Big Gains
Investor Movement Index Summary: June 2020
Gilead Sciences: Price Over Earnings Overview
Gilead Announces Pricing Of Coronavirus Treatment Remdesivir: 'We Believe All Patients Will Have Access'
VIRS Makes Pandemic, Vaccine ETF Competition More Interesting
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Facebook, Tesla And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Coronavirus Covid-19 remdesivirBiotech News Health Care Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com