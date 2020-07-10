Gilead's Remdesivir Data Shows Improved Clinical Recovery, Reduced Death Rate

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are seeing some upward momentum following the biopharma's announcement of additional data on its COVID-19 treatment candidate remdesivir.

What Happened: Gilead said a comparative analysis of the Phase 3 SIMPLE-Severe trial and a real-world retrospective cohort of patients with severe COVID-19 showed that remdesivir was associated with an improvement in clinical recovery and a 62% reduction in the risk of mortality compared with standard of care.

"Findings from the comparative analysis showed that 74.4 percent of remdesivir-treated patients recovered by Day 14 versus 59.0 percent of patients receiving standard of care," the company said in the statement.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Why It's Important: The company termed this an important finding that requires confirmation in prospective clinical trials.

The mortality rate for patients treated with remdesivir was 7.6% at Day 14 compared with 12.5% among patients not taking remdesivir.

The data was presented at the Virtual COVID19 Conference as part of the 23rd International AIDS Conference.

Remdesivir has received FDA's Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.

At last check, Gilead shares were up 1.75% to $76.02.