Executives From 6 CBD Cannabis Companies Are Gathering For A Virtual Investor Conference On Thursday

The recreational side of cannabis may be generating more buzz of late (thanks in part to increasing sales), but investors shouldn’t forget about the medical cannabis market.

Thanks to earlier legalization, the medical cannabis market remains the more mature side of the industry. Medical marijuana is at least partially legal in 39 states as of July 2020 (though Virginia, Texas, Kentucky, Iowa, Indiana, and Georgia only allow use of CBD oil for medicinal purposes), while only 11 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational cannabis as well.

And unlike recreational cannabis, which is limited to the same half dozen stable of product categories, new use cases for medical cannabis are still being discovered. As of March, the FDA had approved one cannabis-derived and three cannabis-related drug products, though that number will surely grow.

In addition to pharmaceuticals being developed, when you factor in the use of CBD (the non-psychoactive part of the cannabis plant), the medical marijuana market gets even larger. Though it’s important to remember that CBD products are not regulated by the FDA and therefore cannot make specific health claims, the industry is still predicted to grow substantially.

Investment firm Cowen & Co. estimated in March that the U.S. CBD market could generate as much as $16 billion in revenue by 2025 (compared to approximately $1 billion in 2019).

The topic of CBD is the subject of the CBD Biopharma Investor Conference, a virtual investor conference hosted by OTC Markets on Thursday. Executives from six CBD companies will provide investors with updates on their latest products and financials.

Here’s the full schedule of Thursday’s presenters. Each presentation is also available on demand.

