Why Translate Bio's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares were trading lower Thursday after the company announced a $125-million proposed common stock offering after the close Wednesday.

More On Translate Bio's Offering: Additionally, Shire, a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK), is offering 6,824,992 shares of Translate Bio’s common stock in the offering, according to a press release.

Translate Bio will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by Shire.

Translate Bio said it intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the base shares of common stock being offered.

Why Translate Bio Rallied Tuesday: On Tuesday, shares of the small-cap mRNA therapeutics company spiked higher after Translate Bio and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) announced an expansion of their 2018 collaboration and licensing agreement to develop mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases.

The agreement provides for Translate Bio receiving a total upfront payment of $425 million, and potential future milestones and other payments up to $1.9 billion as well as tiered royalty payments based upon worldwide sales. The upfront payment includes $300 million in cash and a private placement of $125 million in stock at $25.59 per share.

TBIO Price Action: Translate Bio shares were down 4.79% at $25.38 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.09 and a 52-week low of $6.80.

Related Links:

Why Shares of Translate Bio Are Surging Higher

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Karyopharm, Zogenix, Heron, Chiasma On The Radar Ahead Of FDA Decisions