Why Windtree Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company announced the initial European trial sites activated for its AEROSURF Bridging study and a collaboration for a concomitant independent cerebral physiology study.

Windtree Therapeutics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases.

Its technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant and novel drug delivery technologies that deliver aerosolized KL4 surfactant without invasive procedures.

Its development program, utilizing its proprietary technology platform AEROSURF, is being developed for the treatment of respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It operates in the business segment of research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products.

Windtree Therapeutics shares were trading up 1.79% at $7.12 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.97 and a 52-week low of $4.