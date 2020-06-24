Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Windtree Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2020 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
Why Windtree Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company announced the initial European trial sites activated for its AEROSURF Bridging study and a collaboration for a concomitant independent cerebral physiology study.

Windtree Therapeutics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases.

Its technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant and novel drug delivery technologies that deliver aerosolized KL4 surfactant without invasive procedures.

Its development program, utilizing its proprietary technology platform AEROSURF, is being developed for the treatment of respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It operates in the business segment of research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products.

Windtree Therapeutics shares were trading up 1.79% at $7.12 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.97 and a 52-week low of $4.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WINT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingBiotech News General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com