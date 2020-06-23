Sanofi Accelerates Coronavirus Vaccine Timeline, Says Approval Could Come In First Half Of 2021

Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY), which is in the race to develop a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is unveiling an accelerated timeline for the vaccine program it is pursuing with GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK).

Sanofi has also expanded its collaboration with mRNA vaccine company Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO).

Sanofi Moves Up Vaccine Rollout Timeline: Sanofi said it expects to begin a Phase 1/2 study of the recombinant protein vaccine candidate it is co-developing with GlaxoSmithKline in September, and full approval is likely to be obtained at the earliest by the first half of 2021, the company said at its Virtual R&D Investor Day.

GlaxoSmithKline is contributing its adjuvant AS03.

In mid-April, when the companies announced the collaboration, they gave a timeline of the second half of 2021 for the probable commercial launch of the vaccine.

"Sanofi is advancing the only vaccine in the race that's off a proven platform that works at scale," Fierce Pharma reported, quoting Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson.

Hudson expressed skepticism regarding the efficacy and the ability to scale manufacturing of the new breed of vaccines being developed by frontrunners working on the coronavirus.

Translate Bio Pact: Sanofi is also strengthening its vaccine partnership with Translate Bio.

The proposed expanded relationship is a collaboration and licensing agreement with the smaller biopharma to develop mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Sanofi and Translate Bio are in the process of shortlisting a coronavirus mRNA vaccine candidate from animal studies and intend to start human trials in the fourth quarter of 2020.

SNY Price Action: At last check, Sanofi shares were up 0.53% at $52.78.

