Adaptimmune Shares Nearly Double On Promising Cancer T-Cell Therapy Data

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares were advancing strongly Friday following an updated clinical readout from the company.

Adaptimmune Reports Durable Responses With T-Cell Therapy

The Philadelphia-based company said updated data from its Phase 1 study dubbed SPEARHEAD-1 that evaluated its ADP-A2M4, presented at the ASCO 2020 Annual Meeting, showed durability and responses in synovial sarcoma. This renders the study as a potential registrational trial, the company said.

The data also supported removal of the futility analysis from SPEARHEAD-1, reducing the sample size from 60 to 45 patients, according to Adaptimmune.

At the presentation, the company also shared a RECIST response in a patient with lung cancer, and also a previously reported response in patients with head and neck cancer. Evidence of anti-tumor activity was seen in ovarian and bladder cancer and melanoma, Adaptimmune said.

Next-Gen T-Cell Therapy Works Against Broad Range Of Cancers

Adaptimmune also announced new responses in the SURPASS trial that confirm the potential for SPEAR T-cell therapies targeting MAGE-A4 to treat a broad range of cancers in addition to sarcoma.

Three of the first four patients treated with ADP-A2M4CD8 responded, with one unconfirmed partial response in esophagogastric junction cancer, in addition to the one confirmed partial response in the first dose cohort reported in January. Additionally, a patient with head and neck cancer showed unconfirmed partial response.

The company said it will present updated data from this trial in the second half of 2020 at a medical conference.

The information supports the rationale for two new Phase 2 trials, Adaptimmune said: SPEARHEAD-2 in head and neck cancer and a second trial in esophagogastric junction cancer. The former is planned to begin later this year and the latter in the first half of 2021.

At last check, Adaptimmune shares were jumping 99.07% to $9.68.

