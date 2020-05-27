Why Mersana Therapeutics's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company reported interim safety, tolerability and efficacy data from the ongoing expansion portion of its Phase 1 study evaluating XMT-1536.

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to develop targeted drugs with increased tolerability and expanded opportunities to deliver meaningful clinical benefit to patients. Mersana's product candidate, XMT-1536, is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with tumors expressing NaPi2b, including ovarian cancer, NSCLC and other cancers. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana's platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

Mersana Therapeutics’s shares were trading 33.09% higher at $14.32 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.89 and a 52-week low of $1.32.

