Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Mersana Therapeutics's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 27, 2020 12:33pm   Comments
Share:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company reported interim safety, tolerability and efficacy data from the ongoing expansion portion of its Phase 1 study evaluating XMT-1536.

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to develop targeted drugs with increased tolerability and expanded opportunities to deliver meaningful clinical benefit to patients. Mersana's product candidate, XMT-1536, is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with tumors expressing NaPi2b, including ovarian cancer, NSCLC and other cancers. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana's platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

Mersana Therapeutics’s shares were trading 33.09% higher at $14.32 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.89 and a 52-week low of $1.32.

Related Links:

UK Clears Gilead's Remdesivir For Some Coronavirus Patients

Moderna, Lonza Strike Deal To Manufacture Up To 1 Billion Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Annually

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRSN)

58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Falls Over 5%; Mersana Therapeutics Shares Jump
P/E Ratio Insights for Mersana Therapeutics
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Ralph Lauren Earnings Miss Views
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cumberland's Positive Anti-Bacterial Readout, FDA Nods For Bristol-Myers, Astellas
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingBiotech News Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com