Why Heron Therapeutics's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 27, 2020 12:22pm   Comments
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Guggenheim initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and $24 price target.

Heron Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on improving the lives of patients by developing treatments that address some of the unmet patient needs. The company's product portfolio consists of SUSTOL and CINVANTI. Its pipeline product is HTX-011.

Heron Therapeutics’s shares were up 0.49% at $18.53 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.81 and a 52-week low of $9.60.

