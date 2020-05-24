The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations In The Spotlight

Biotech stocks closed the week ended May 22 higher, with stray clinical readouts and COVID-19 drug- and vaccine-related news moving stocks in the sector.

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF) was one of the biggest advancers of the week after it announced an oncology partnership with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE), which announced on May 15 the discovery of 100% inhibition of SARS-CoV-2, was in the news yet again this week as short sellers clamped down on the biotech, questioning the veracity of its claims.

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) and Merck received the FDA nod for Lynparza to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with homologous recombination repair mutations.

The following are key catalysts for the unfolding week:

Conferences

2020 International Society of Cell and Gene Therapy, or ISCT, annual meeting: May 28-29.

American Society of Clinical Oncologists 2020 Virtual Scientific Program: May 29-31.

American Society for Clinical Pathology, or ASCP, 2020 Annual Meeting (virtual conference): May 29-30.

PDUFA Dates

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) await the FDA verdict on their sBLA for Dupixent in pediatric eczema. (Tuesday)

Clinical Readouts

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) will present interim data from the ongoing XMT-1536 Phase 1 dose expansion in patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung adenocarcinoma.

ASCO Presentations

Friday

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN): additional Phase 1 data on ARV-110 in castration-resistant prostate cancer

(NASDAQ: TRIL): updated Phase 1a/b data on TTI-622 in refractory lymphoma or multiple myeloma Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF): Phase 1b/2 data on onvansertib, folfiri and avastin in KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer

(NASDAQ: IOVA): new interim Phase 2 data on LN-144-lifileucel in refractory metastatic melanoma Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC): updated Phase 1/2 data for praksetinib in RET-altered tumors

(NASDAQ: ALLO): Initial Phase 1 data for ALLO-501 in non-Hodgkin lymphoma Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH): Phase 1b/2 data on rebastinib and paclitaxel in solid tumors

(NASDAQ: GMAB): Phase 1/2 data on epcoritamab in B-cell lymphoma AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO): Phase 3 data for tivozanib in third-line treatment of patients with renal cell cancer

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN): updated Phase 1 data for AMG 510 in solid tumors

(NASDAQ: CLVS): initial Phase 1b/2 data for lucitanib with Opdivo in solid tumors IMMUTEP LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: IMMP): initial Phase 2 data for eftilagimod alpha and Keytruda in non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer

(NASDAQ: HTBX): Phase 2 data on HS-110 and Opdivo in non-small cell lung cancer Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL): updated Phase 2 data for AUTO3 in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

(NASDAQ: ONCY): interim Phase 1 data for pelareorep and carfilzomib/dexamethasone in multiple myeloma; interim Phase 2 data for pelareorep with Keytruda in pancreatic cancer Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX): Phase 2 data on oraxol in angiosarcoma

(NASDAQ: HARP): preliminary Phase 1 data on HPN424 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS): initial Phase 1/2 data on GB1275 in solid tumors

(NASDAQ: IMGN): initial Phase 1b/2 data for mirvetuximab soravtansine in ovarian cancer and relapsed endometrial cancer Merus NV (NASDAQ: MRUS): Phase 2 data for MCLA-128 in breast cancer

(NASDAQ: CTMX): Phase 1 data for CX-2029 in solid tumors/diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; initial Phase 1 data on BMS-986249 and Opdivo in solid tumors or lymphomas Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS): initial Phase 1b/2 data for CPI-444 in solid tumors

(NYSE: PFE): Presentation of data on Bavencio in bladder cancer CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ: CYAD): Phase 1 data on CYAD-101 in colorectal cancer

(NASDAQ: IMMU): Phase 2 data on sacituzumab govitecan in urothelial cancer Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR): initial Phase 1 data on XmAb20717 in solid tumors

(NASDAQ: MGNX): Phase 1 data on MGD013 in solid tumors; Phase 1/2 data for MGC018 in solid tumors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI): Phase 2 data on VAL-083 in unmethylated newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme

(NASDAQ: SLRX): Phase 1 data on seclidemstat in Ewing sarcoma AstraZeneca: Phase 3 data on Tagrisso in non-small cell lung carcinoma

(NASDAQ: GNCA): updated Phase 1/2 data on GEN-009 vaccine for various cancers NextCure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC): Phase 1 biomarker data on NC318 in solid tumors

(NASDAQ: SBPH): Phase 1 data on SB 11285 in solid tumors Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP): Summary of Phase 1 data on MAGE-A4 in solid tumors

(NASDAQ: ZIOP): initial Phase 2 data on Ad-RTS-hIL-12, along with veledimex and Libtayo in refractory glioblastoma multiforme Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO): Phase 1 data on vorasidenib in IDHm low-grade glioma

(NASDAQ: ONCT): updated Phase 1/2 data on cirmtuzumab and ibrutinib in chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTC: RHHBY): Phase 2 data on tiragolumab and atezolizumab in non-small cell lung cancer

(NASDAQ: APTO): Phase 1 data on CG-806 in chronic lymphocytic leukemia or non-Hodgkin lymphomas Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA): Phase 2 mature data on tipifarnib in head and neck squamous cell carcinomas with HRAS Mutations

(NASDAQ: IPHA): Phase 2 second cohort expansion data on monalizumab in combination with cetuximab in squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck Imv Inc (NASDAQ: IMV):: updated Phase 1b data on DPX-Survivac and epacadostat in ovarian cancer

(NASDAQ: MEIP): updated Phase 1b data on ME-401 in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma/chronic lymphocytic leukemia TapImmune Inc. common stock (NASDAQ: MRKR): updated Phase 1/2 data on MultiTAA-Specific T Cells in pancreatic cancer

ISCT Presentations

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ: MESO): oral presentation of results using its allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate remestemcel-L in patients with inflammatory lung disease

ASCP Presentations

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX) will present additional data from the Phase 2 clinical trial of KarXT for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia.

Earnings

Wednesday

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) (before the market open)

Thursday

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ADVM) (after the close) Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) (after the close)

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA)

