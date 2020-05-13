Why Orgenesis Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Orgenesis (NASDAQ: ORGS) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company announced a cell-based vaccine platform targeting COVID-19 and other existing and emerging viral diseases.

Orgenesis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing trans-differentiation technologies for diabetes and vertically integrating manufacturing that can optimize its abilities to scale-up its technologies for clinical trials and eventual commercialization.

Orgenesis shares were trading up 14.84% at $6.92 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.20 and a 52-week low of $2.35.

