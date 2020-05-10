The Week Ahead In Biotech: Virtual Conference Presentations, Clovis PDUFA Date In The Spotlight

The smid-cap biotech earnings deluge hit Wall Street in the week ended May 9, positively impacting the stocks in the sector. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB) gained about 6% for the week.

Large-cap pharma names AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) received FDA nods for their heart failure and lung cancer therapies, respectively. After receiving emergency use authorization from the FDA in the U.S., Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GILD) remdesivir obtained full regulatory approval in Japan.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) received the OK to proceed with the Phase 2 trial of its mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidate mRNA-1273.

The following are the key events and catalysts that biotech investors need to watch in the coming week.

Conferences

Bank of America Securities 2020 HealthCare Virtual Conference: May 12-14

American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, or ASGCT, 23rd Virtual Annual Meeting: May 12-15

2020 Society for Investigative Dermatology, or SID, Annual Meeting Virtual Conference: May 13-16

Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, or SCAI, 2020 Virtual Conference, Scientific Sessions: May 14-16

PDUFA Dates

Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) awaits the FDA nod for an expanded indication for its cancer therapy Rubraca. The sNDA seeks approval of Rubraca as a monotherapy treatment for patients with BRCA1/2-mutant recurrent, metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer.

Clinical Readouts

ASGCT Conference Presentations

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) is due to present updated interim results from the Transpher A and Transpher B studies, Phase 1/2 trials of ABO-102 and ABO-101, respectively, in mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, aka as Sanfilippo syndrome type.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT will present updated data from Phase 1/2 FANCOLEN-I study, which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of infusion of autologous CD34 + cells transduced with a lentiviral vector carrying the FANCA gene in patients with Fanconi anemia subtype A, and updates from the Phase 1 LAD-I study that is evaluating its investigational gene therapy RP-L201 to treat severe Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I.

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) is scheduled to make an oral presentation on new data from the Phase 2 trial of AVR-RD-01 for Fabry (Wednesday). The company will also make an oral presentation of new data from the collaborator-sponsored Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AVR-RD-04 in cystinosis. Another oral presentation on new data from a preclinical research program for a gene therapy for Pompe disease is also scheduled for Wednesday.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) is due to present updated data from the first three cohorts of a Phase 1/2 study of DTX301 in treating ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (Wednesday). The company will also present updated data from the confirmatory cohort from a Phase 1/2 study of DTX401 in glycogen storage disease Type 1a (Friday).

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) will present Phase 1b data for PF-06939926 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy on Friday.

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) will present a poster on KB407, an HSV-1 based gene therapy vector, for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

Other Readouts

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) will host a KOL symposium with a live Q&A for analysts and investors to reflect on the progress of the T cell therapy landscape and provide an in-depth profile of GEN-011 – Genocea's neoantigen cell therapy. (Tuesday)

Krystal Biotech is due to present at the SID meeting with results from a Phase 1/2 study of in vivo gene therapy KB105 for treating autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis as well as results of a Phase 1/2 trial that is evaluating in vivo correction of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa by direct cutaneous COL7A1 gene replacement.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) will present at the SCAI meeting Thursday with full data from the ESCaPE-CMD study of CLBS16 for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST) said abstracts of a presentation due at the June 11-14 European Hematology Association meeting will be made available Thursday. The abstract pertains to an interim update from the MANIFEST Phase 2 study that is evaluating CPI-0610 in myelofibrosis.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: EARS) is due to release top-line data in early May from the Phase 1b trial that is evaluating AM-201 in healthy volunteers. AM-201 is the company's investigational drug for the prevention of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and somnolence.

Earnings

Monday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) (before the market open)

(NYSE: AMRX) (before the market open) Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ABUS) (before the market open) Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: APYX) (before the market open) Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: EVLO) (before the market open) bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: BLUE) (before the market open) Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: SESN) (before the market open) Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: MYL) (before the market open) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) (before the market open)

(NYSE: ZBH) (before the market open) Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: WVE) (before the market open) Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: PASG) (before the market open) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: PIRS) (before the market open) Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: OYST) (before the market open) Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: REPH) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: REPH) (before the market open) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ICPT) (before the market open) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: CRBP) (before the market open) Assertio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ASRT) (before the market open) Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: EGRX) (before the market open) Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CPRX) (after the close) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ACRX) (after the close) 10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: TXG) (after the close) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: AIMT) (after the close) Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: XLRN) (after the close) Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: AVDL) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: AVDL) (after the close) Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: PLSE) (after the close) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) (after the close)

(NYSE: MTNB) (after the close) CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) (after the close)

(NYSE: CRMD) (after the close) Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CSTL) (after the close) Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: OMER) (after the close) Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: NBRV) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: NBRV) (after the close) GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: GWPH) (after the close) Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: HALO) (after the close) Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ORGO) (after the close) Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: NEOS) (after the close) Retrophin In (NASDAQ: RTRX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: RTRX) (after the close) Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: SGMO) (after the close) Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: RMTI) (after the close) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: INO) (after the close) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: INFI) (after the close) Misonix Inc (NASDAQ: MSON) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: MSON) (after the close) Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LQDA) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: LQDA) (after the close) Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CARA) (after the close) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CBAY) (after the close) ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CCXI) (after the close) DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: DRRX) (after the close) Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ELGX) (after the close) Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: XGN) (after the close) Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: EOLS) (after the close) Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: XENT) (after the close) Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) (after the close)

Tuesday

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: BTAI) (before the market open) DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: DRIO) (before the market open) Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PT) (before the market open)

(NYSE: PT) (before the market open) InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) (before the market open)

(NYSE: NSPR) (before the market open) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: SSKN) (before the market open) BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: BNTX) (before the market open) aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: LIFE) (after the close) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ADPT) (after the close) Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: GOSS) (after the close) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CATB) (after the close) Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CRIS) (after the close) Clearpoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: CLPT) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CLPT) (after the close) OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) (after the close)

(NYSE: OCX) (after the close) Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: SWAV) (after the close) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: TPTX) (after the close) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: OPNT) (after the close) TapImmune Inc. common stock (NASDAQ: MRKR) (after the close)

Wednesday

PDS Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: PDSB) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: PDSB) (before the market open) Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: VERU) (before the market open) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: FULC) (before the market open) Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: AGTC) (before the market open) BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: BLFS) (after the close) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: DMAC) (after the close) Viela Bio Inc (NASDAQ: VIE) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: VIE) (after the close) Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: BIOC) (after the close) Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: EYEN) (after the close) Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ: EDAP) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: EDAP) (after the close) RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED) (after the close)

(NYSE: RMED) (after the close) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) (after the close)

Thursday

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: VBLT) (before the market open) ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ICCC) (before the market open) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: GLMD) (before the market open) Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) (before the market open)

(NYSE: TRXC) (before the market open) Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ADAP) (before the market open) Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: APTX) (after the close) Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: AYTU) (after the close) Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: APDN) (after the close) INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: INMB) (after the close) Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: DARE) (after the close) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) (after the close)

(NYSE: NAVB) (after the close) Thermogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THMO) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: THMO) (after the close) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ETON) (after the close) Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ONTX) (after the close) TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TFFP) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: TFFP) (after the close) Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: VIVE) (after the close) Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: SLRX) (after the close) Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) (after the close)

Friday

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: DRAD) (before the market open) Zyla Life Sciences (OTC: ZCOR) (before the market open)

(OTC: ZCOR) (before the market open) PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: PLXP) (before the market open)

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC)