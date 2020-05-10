The Week Ahead In Biotech: Virtual Conference Presentations, Clovis PDUFA Date In The Spotlight
The smid-cap biotech earnings deluge hit Wall Street in the week ended May 9, positively impacting the stocks in the sector. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB) gained about 6% for the week.
Large-cap pharma names AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) received FDA nods for their heart failure and lung cancer therapies, respectively. After receiving emergency use authorization from the FDA in the U.S., Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GILD) remdesivir obtained full regulatory approval in Japan.
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) received the OK to proceed with the Phase 2 trial of its mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidate mRNA-1273.
The following are the key events and catalysts that biotech investors need to watch in the coming week.
Conferences
- Bank of America Securities 2020 HealthCare Virtual Conference: May 12-14
- American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, or ASGCT, 23rd Virtual Annual Meeting: May 12-15
- 2020 Society for Investigative Dermatology, or SID, Annual Meeting Virtual Conference: May 13-16
- Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, or SCAI, 2020 Virtual Conference, Scientific Sessions: May 14-16
PDUFA Dates
Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) awaits the FDA nod for an expanded indication for its cancer therapy Rubraca. The sNDA seeks approval of Rubraca as a monotherapy treatment for patients with BRCA1/2-mutant recurrent, metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer.
Clinical Readouts
ASGCT Conference Presentations
Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) is due to present updated interim results from the Transpher A and Transpher B studies, Phase 1/2 trials of ABO-102 and ABO-101, respectively, in mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, aka as Sanfilippo syndrome type.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT will present updated data from Phase 1/2 FANCOLEN-I study, which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of infusion of autologous CD34 + cells transduced with a lentiviral vector carrying the FANCA gene in patients with Fanconi anemia subtype A, and updates from the Phase 1 LAD-I study that is evaluating its investigational gene therapy RP-L201 to treat severe Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I.
Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) is scheduled to make an oral presentation on new data from the Phase 2 trial of AVR-RD-01 for Fabry (Wednesday). The company will also make an oral presentation of new data from the collaborator-sponsored Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AVR-RD-04 in cystinosis. Another oral presentation on new data from a preclinical research program for a gene therapy for Pompe disease is also scheduled for Wednesday.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) is due to present updated data from the first three cohorts of a Phase 1/2 study of DTX301 in treating ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (Wednesday). The company will also present updated data from the confirmatory cohort from a Phase 1/2 study of DTX401 in glycogen storage disease Type 1a (Friday).
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) will present Phase 1b data for PF-06939926 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy on Friday.
Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) will present a poster on KB407, an HSV-1 based gene therapy vector, for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.
Other Readouts
Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) will host a KOL symposium with a live Q&A for analysts and investors to reflect on the progress of the T cell therapy landscape and provide an in-depth profile of GEN-011 – Genocea's neoantigen cell therapy. (Tuesday)
Krystal Biotech is due to present at the SID meeting with results from a Phase 1/2 study of in vivo gene therapy KB105 for treating autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis as well as results of a Phase 1/2 trial that is evaluating in vivo correction of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa by direct cutaneous COL7A1 gene replacement.
Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) will present at the SCAI meeting Thursday with full data from the ESCaPE-CMD study of CLBS16 for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction.
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST) said abstracts of a presentation due at the June 11-14 European Hematology Association meeting will be made available Thursday. The abstract pertains to an interim update from the MANIFEST Phase 2 study that is evaluating CPI-0610 in myelofibrosis.
Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: EARS) is due to release top-line data in early May from the Phase 1b trial that is evaluating AM-201 in healthy volunteers. AM-201 is the company's investigational drug for the prevention of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and somnolence.
Earnings
Monday
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) (before the market open)
- Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) (before the market open)
- Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) (before the market open)
- Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO) (before the market open)
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) (before the market open)
- Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) (before the market open)
- Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) (before the market open)
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) (before the market open)
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) (before the market open)
- Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) (before the market open)
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) (before the market open)
- Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST) (before the market open)
- Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: REPH) (before the market open)
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) (before the market open)
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) (before the market open)
- Assertio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) (before the market open)
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) (before the market open)
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) (after the close)
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) (after the close)
- 10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) (after the close)
- Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) (after the close)
- Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) (after the close)
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: AVDL) (after the close)
- Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) (after the close)
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) (after the close)
- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) (after the close)
- Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL) (after the close)
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) (after the close)
- Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: NBRV) (after the close)
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) (after the close)
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) (after the close)
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) (after the close)
- Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS) (after the close)
- Retrophin In (NASDAQ: RTRX) (after the close)
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) (after the close)
- Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) (after the close)
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) (after the close)
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) (after the close)
- Misonix Inc (NASDAQ: MSON) (after the close)
- Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LQDA) (after the close)
- Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) (after the close)
- CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) (after the close)
- ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) (after the close)
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) (after the close)
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) (after the close)
- Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN) (after the close)
- Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) (after the close)
- Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) (after the close)
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) (after the close)
Tuesday
- BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) (before the market open)
- DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) (before the market open)
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PT) (before the market open)
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) (before the market open)
- STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN) (before the market open)
- BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) (before the market open)
- aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) (after the close)
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) (after the close)
- Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) (after the close)
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) (after the close)
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) (after the close)
- Clearpoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: CLPT) (after the close)
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) (after the close)
- Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) (after the close)
- Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) (after the close)
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) (after the close)
- TapImmune Inc. common stock (NASDAQ: MRKR) (after the close)
Wednesday
- PDS Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: PDSB) (before the market open)
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) (before the market open)
- Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) (before the market open)
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) (before the market open)
- BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) (after the close)
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) (after the close)
- Viela Bio Inc (NASDAQ: VIE) (after the close)
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) (after the close)
- Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) (after the close)
- Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ: EDAP) (after the close)
- RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED) (after the close)
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) (after the close)
Thursday
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) (before the market open)
- ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) (before the market open)
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) (before the market open)
- Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) (before the market open)
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) (before the market open)
- Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) (after the close)
- Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) (after the close)
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) (after the close)
- INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) (after the close)
- Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) (after the close)
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) (after the close)
- Thermogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THMO) (after the close)
- Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) (after the close)
- Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) (after the close)
- TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TFFP) (after the close)
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) (after the close)
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) (after the close)
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) (after the close)
Friday
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) (before the market open)
- Zyla Life Sciences (OTC: ZCOR) (before the market open)
- PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: PLXP) (before the market open)
IPO Quiet Period Expiry
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC)
