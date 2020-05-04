Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BioMarin Strikes Gene Therapy Partnership Targeting Rare Genetic Cardiomyopathies
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2020 10:43am   Comments
Share:
BioMarin Strikes Gene Therapy Partnership Targeting Rare Genetic Cardiomyopathies

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) is beefing up its gene therapy portfolio. 

The large-cap biopharma BioMarin said it has entered into a pre-clinical collaboration and licensing agreement with DiNAQOR, a gene therapy platform company headquartered in Switzerland, to develop gene therapies to treat rare genetic cardiomyopathies.

The licensing agreement will initially cover DiNAQOR's lead candidate DiNA-001, which is being evaluated for MYBPC3 hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM.

HCM is one of the most common genetic heart diseases, with about 500,000 patients diagnosed, and up to 60% of HCM cases have a genetic origin, BioMarin said.

It is estimated that 40% of those have mutations in MYBPC3, the gene that encodes cardiac myosin-binding protein C, the company said. 

HCM affects the heart muscle, often increasing the risk of heart failure and life-threatening arrhythmias, and there is no currently available pharmacologic treatment option for the disease.

BioMarin, which itself is speculated to be an M&A target, said it has the option to extend the license to include DiNAQOR's other pipeline programs on similar terms.

BioMarin said it is also picking up a stake in DiNAQOR.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BioMarin also reiterated its 2020 GAAP net income guidance of $20 million to $80 million, after factoring in this collaboration.

"With this agreement, BioMarin is continuing to apply its gene therapy know-how and manufacturing expertise in new areas like cardiology," BioMarin CEO Jean-Jacques Bienaimé said in a statement. 

BioMarin's BLA for AAV5 gene therapy candidate valoctocogene roxaparvovec has been accepted for review by the FDA with a priority review designation. The gene therapy, which is being evaluated for a bleeding disorder, has a PDUFA action date of Aug. 21.

BioMarin shares were down 1.44% at $86.85 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These May PDUFA Dates

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Smid-Cap Earnings News Flow Picks Up Pace

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMRN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Inovio's MERS Vaccine Data, Fast Track Designation For Erytech, FDA Approves Higher Dose Of Merck's Keytruda
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Earnings, Roche's Spinal Muscular Dystrophy Treatment, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
The Week Ahead In Biotech (April 26-May 2): Cancer Conference, Earnings News Flow In The Spotlight
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Breakthrough Device Designation For Neuronetics, AbbVie Receives European Label Expansion, AstraZeneca Flunks Late-Stage Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: DiNAQOR gene therapyBiotech M&A News Contracts Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com