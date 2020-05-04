Applied DNA Says Results From Animal Testing of Coronavirus DNA Vaccines 'Beyond Expectations'

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) shares are rallying to a six-month high following an update from the company regarding its COVID-19 vaccine program.

Molecular technology company Applied DNA, which is working along with Takis Biotech on a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, said Monday that the first injections of its DNA vaccine candidates against the Spike protein of the virus produced neutralizing antibodies in test animals.

The initial results, according to Applied DNA, were obtained using plasmids to baseline results and were "beyond expectations."

The animal testing was completed at the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Rome, according to Applied DNA.

The collaboration between the companies envisages the manufacturing of DNA vaccine candidates for preclinical and human trials through Applied DNA's proprietary and patented LinearDNA PCR platform.

Applied DNA's production methodology yields highly purified DNA, without the risk of plasmid production in bacteria, the company said.

"The candidate vaccine constructs lend themselves to rapid manufacturing, and the potential for low-dose vaccination could enhance the power of our platform in a global pandemic, by requiring less manufacturing to vaccinate a given population size," CEO Dr. James Hayward said in a statement.

The companies plan to begin dose-responsive trials with their linear DNA analogues this week. They also said discussions have begun with third parties with an established presence in vaccine distribution, compliance and marketing.

Applied DNA shares were rocketing higher by 81.6% to $12.04 at the time of publication in Monday's premarket session.

