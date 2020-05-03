Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Smid-Cap Earnings News Flow Picks Up Pace
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2020 8:45am   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Smid-Cap Earnings News Flow Picks Up Pace

Biotech stocks started last week on a strong note but the upward momentum slowed through the week. The week saw a slew of earnings from big pharma names, including Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). Merck disappointed by lowering its outlook, although sell-side stayed positive on the prospects.

Presentations at the American Association of Cancer Research Virtual Conference created some volatility. Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) became a casualty of "not-so-impressive" clinical data on its Phase 1 asset VS-6766 that targets KRAS mutant advanced solid tumors. The stock shed about 57% to a low of $1.77  before recovering some lost ground.

Here are the key catalysts for the unfolding week.

Conferences

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey 6th Annual Life Sciences Summit (Virtual Conference): May 5–6
Maxim Group M-Vest Infectious Disease Virtual Conference: May 5

Related Link: A Deep Dive On Coronavirus Vaccine Plays Moderna, Inovio

Clinical Readouts

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) is scheduled to present new data from the OPTIC Phase1 clinical trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal gene therapy in wet age-related macular degeneration. The call discussing the results is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: EARS) is due to release top-line data from the completed Phase 1b AM-201 trial in early May. AM-201 is being evaluated in antipsychotic-induced weight gain.

Early Q2 Schedule

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID): Phase 2 top-line data for OV101 in Fragile X syndrome

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM): Phase 3 data for Sulopenem in uncomplicated and complicated urinary tract infections

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA): data from our INTREPID study of EDP-305 in patients with primary biliary cholangitis

Earnings

Monday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) (before the market open)
Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) (before the market open)
Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) (before the market open)
SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ: SIBN) (after the market close)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) (after the market close)
Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) (after the market close)
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) (after the market close)
Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) (after the market close)
Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) (after the market close)
Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) (after the market close)

See Also: Inovio Analysts Project About 24% Upside Potential Amid Optimism On Coronavirus DNA Vaccine

Tuesday

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) (before the market open)
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) (before the market open)
Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) (before the market open)
Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) (before the market open)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) (before the market open)
Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) (before the market open)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) (before the market open)
Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) (before the market open)
Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) (before the market open)
Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) (before the market open)
Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) (after the market close)
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) (after the market close)
Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) (after the market close)
Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) (after the market close)
Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) (after the market close)
Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSE: SYN) (after the market close)
T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) (after the market close)
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) (after the market close)
MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) (after the market close)
Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) (after the market close)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) (after the market close)
Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) (after the market close)
Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) (after the market close)
Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) (after the market close)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) (after the market close)
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) (after the market close)
Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) (after the market close)
Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) (after the market close)
InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) (after the market close)
Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ: CTSO) (after the market close)
Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) (after the market close)
Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) (after the market close)
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) (after the market close)
Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) (after the market close)
Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS) (after the market close)

Wednesday

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) (before the market open)
Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) (before the market open)
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST) (before the market open)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) (before the market open)
IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE) (before the market open)
Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) (before the market open)
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) (before the market open)
Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) (before the market open)
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) (before the market open)
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) (before the market open)
Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE) (before the market open)
PPD Inc (NASDAQ: PPD) (before the market open)
Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) (before the market open)
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) (before the market open)
TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) (before the market open)
Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS) (before the market open)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI) (after the close)
Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) (after the close)
ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) (after the close)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) (after the close)
AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ: AXGN) (after the close)
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) (after the close)
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) (after the close)
Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) (after the close)
BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) (after the close)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) (after the close)
Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) (after the close)
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) (after the close)
Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) (after the close)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) (after the close)
OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) (after the close)
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) (after the close)
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) (after the close)
Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) (after the close)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) (after the close)
Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) (after the close)
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) (after the close)
Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) (after the close)
G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) (after the close)
Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (after the close)
Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) (after the close)
MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) (after the close)

Thursday

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) (before the market open)
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) (before the market open)
Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) (before the market open)
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) (before the market open)
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) (before the market open)
Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) (before the market open)
Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) (before the market open)
Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) (before the market open)
Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) (before the market open)
Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ALBO) (before the market open)
ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANIP) (before the market open)
Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) (before the market open)
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) (before the market open)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BCLI) (before the market open)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) (before the market open)
Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) (before the market open)
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) (before the market open)
Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) (before the market open)
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) (before the market open)
Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) (before the market open)
Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) (before the market open)
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) (before the market open)
Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) (before the market open)
Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) (before the market open)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) (after the close)
Tricida Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA) (after the close)
Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) (after the close)
Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) (after the close)
Athersys Inc (NASDAQ: ATHX) (after the close)
Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: AXDX) (after the close)
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) (after the close)
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) (after the close)
Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANIK) (after the close)
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) (after the close)
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) (after the close)
Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) (after the close)
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) (after the close)
Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) (after the close)
Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) (after the close)
Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KIN) (after the close)
PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI) (after the close)
Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) (after the close)
Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) (after the close)
Pfenex Inc (NYSE: PFNX) (after the close)
ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) (after the close)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) (after the close)
ICU Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ICUI) (after the close)
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) (after the close)
Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) (after the close)
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) (after the close)
OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) (after the close)
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX) (after the close)
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) (after the close)
Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) (after the close)
FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) (after the close)
Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) (after the close)
Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) (after the close)
OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) (after the close)
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX) (after the close)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) (after the close)
Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) (after the close)
Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) (after the close)
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) (after the close)
Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) (after the close)
Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) (after the close)
Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) (after the close)
Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) (after the close)
CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) (after the close)
Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (after the close)

Friday

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) (before the market open)
Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) (before the market open)
Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) (before the market open)

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XBI + IBB)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gilead Slips Despite Forecast-Beating Q1, Moderna Partners With Lonza For Coronavirus Vaccine Production, Lyra Therapeutics IPO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline, Hologic To Launch Coronavirus Test, Amarin's Strong Q1
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Inovio's MERS Vaccine Data, Fast Track Designation For Erytech, FDA Approves Higher Dose Of Merck's Keytruda
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Earnings, Roche's Spinal Muscular Dystrophy Treatment, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Update
The Week Ahead In Biotech (April 26-May 2): Cancer Conference, Earnings News Flow In The Spotlight
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Sanofi's Meningococcal Vaccine, Pluristem Secures $54M In Funding For COVID-19 Treatment, Oric Pharma Prices IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Health Care Previews Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com