The Week Ahead In Biotech: Smid-Cap Earnings News Flow Picks Up Pace

Biotech stocks started last week on a strong note but the upward momentum slowed through the week. The week saw a slew of earnings from big pharma names, including Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). Merck disappointed by lowering its outlook, although sell-side stayed positive on the prospects.

Presentations at the American Association of Cancer Research Virtual Conference created some volatility. Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) became a casualty of "not-so-impressive" clinical data on its Phase 1 asset VS-6766 that targets KRAS mutant advanced solid tumors. The stock shed about 57% to a low of $1.77 before recovering some lost ground.

Here are the key catalysts for the unfolding week.

Conferences

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey 6th Annual Life Sciences Summit (Virtual Conference): May 5–6

Maxim Group M-Vest Infectious Disease Virtual Conference: May 5

Clinical Readouts

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) is scheduled to present new data from the OPTIC Phase1 clinical trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal gene therapy in wet age-related macular degeneration. The call discussing the results is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: EARS) is due to release top-line data from the completed Phase 1b AM-201 trial in early May. AM-201 is being evaluated in antipsychotic-induced weight gain.

Early Q2 Schedule

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID): Phase 2 top-line data for OV101 in Fragile X syndrome

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM): Phase 3 data for Sulopenem in uncomplicated and complicated urinary tract infections

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA): data from our INTREPID study of EDP-305 in patients with primary biliary cholangitis

Earnings

Monday

• Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) (before the market open)

• Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) (before the market open)

• Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) (before the market open)

• SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ: SIBN) (after the market close)

• Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) (after the market close)

• Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) (after the market close)

• GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) (after the market close)

• Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) (after the market close)

• Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) (after the market close)

• Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) (after the market close)

Tuesday

• Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) (before the market open)

• Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) (before the market open)

• Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) (before the market open)

• Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) (before the market open)

• Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) (before the market open)

• Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) (before the market open)

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) (before the market open)

• Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) (before the market open)

• Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) (before the market open)

• Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) (before the market open)

• Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) (after the market close)

• Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) (after the market close)

• Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) (after the market close)

• Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) (after the market close)

• Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) (after the market close)

• Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSE: SYN) (after the market close)

• T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) (after the market close)

• Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) (after the market close)

• MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) (after the market close)

• Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) (after the market close)

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) (after the market close)

• Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) (after the market close)

• Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) (after the market close)

• Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) (after the market close)

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) (after the market close)

• Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) (after the market close)

• Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) (after the market close)

• Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) (after the market close)

• InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) (after the market close)

• Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ: CTSO) (after the market close)

• Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) (after the market close)

• Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) (after the market close)

• Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) (after the market close)

• Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) (after the market close)

• Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS) (after the market close)

Wednesday

• Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) (before the market open)

• Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) (before the market open)

• Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST) (before the market open)

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) (before the market open)

• IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE) (before the market open)

• Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) (before the market open)

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) (before the market open)

• Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) (before the market open)

• Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) (before the market open)

• Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) (before the market open)

• Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE) (before the market open)

• PPD Inc (NASDAQ: PPD) (before the market open)

• Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) (before the market open)

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) (before the market open)

• TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) (before the market open)

• Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS) (before the market open)

• Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI) (after the close)

• Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) (after the close)

• ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) (after the close)

• Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) (after the close)

• AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ: AXGN) (after the close)

• Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) (after the close)

• Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) (after the close)

• Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) (after the close)

• BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) (after the close)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) (after the close)

• Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) (after the close)

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) (after the close)

• Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) (after the close)

• Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) (after the close)

• OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) (after the close)

• NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) (after the close)

• Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) (after the close)

• Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) (after the close)

• Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) (after the close)

• Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) (after the close)

• Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) (after the close)

• Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) (after the close)

• G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) (after the close)

• Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (after the close)

• Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) (after the close)

• MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) (after the close)

Thursday

• Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) (before the market open)

• Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) (before the market open)

• Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) (before the market open)

• Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) (before the market open)

• Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) (before the market open)

• Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) (before the market open)

• Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) (before the market open)

• Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) (before the market open)

• Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) (before the market open)

• Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ALBO) (before the market open)

• ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANIP) (before the market open)

• Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) (before the market open)

• Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) (before the market open)

• Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BCLI) (before the market open)

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) (before the market open)

• Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) (before the market open)

• X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) (before the market open)

• Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) (before the market open)

• Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) (before the market open)

• Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) (before the market open)

• Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) (before the market open)

• Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) (before the market open)

• Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) (before the market open)

• Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) (before the market open)

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) (after the close)

• Tricida Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA) (after the close)

• Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) (after the close)

• Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) (after the close)

• Athersys Inc (NASDAQ: ATHX) (after the close)

• Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: AXDX) (after the close)

• Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) (after the close)

• Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) (after the close)

• Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANIK) (after the close)

• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) (after the close)

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) (after the close)

• Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) (after the close)

• BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) (after the close)

• Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) (after the close)

• Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) (after the close)

• Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KIN) (after the close)

• PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI) (after the close)

• Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) (after the close)

• Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) (after the close)

• Pfenex Inc (NYSE: PFNX) (after the close)

• ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) (after the close)

• NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) (after the close)

• ICU Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ICUI) (after the close)

• Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) (after the close)

• Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) (after the close)

• Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) (after the close)

• OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) (after the close)

• Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX) (after the close)

• Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) (after the close)

• Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) (after the close)

• FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) (after the close)

• Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) (after the close)

• Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) (after the close)

• OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) (after the close)

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX) (after the close)

• Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) (after the close)

• Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) (after the close)

• Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) (after the close)

• Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) (after the close)

• Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) (after the close)

• Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) (after the close)

• Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) (after the close)

• Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) (after the close)

• CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) (after the close)

• Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (after the close)

Friday

• Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) (before the market open)

• Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) (before the market open)

• Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) (before the market open)