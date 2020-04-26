The Week Ahead In Biotech (April 26-May 2): Cancer Conference, Earnings News Flow In The Spotlight

The week ended April 24 turned out to be an up-and-down one for biotech stocks, as the sector swayed along with the broader market. Two FDA approvals came through this week, with Immunomedics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: IMMU) breast cancer drug snagging an FDA nod and Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNY) meningococcal vaccine greenlighted by the regulatory agency.

First-quarter earnings were healthy, although the same cannot be said of the forward outlook given the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) came under pressure on a delay in the regulatory filing for its Alzheimer's drug.

The following are key catalysts that could sway biotech stocks in the unfolding week:

Conferences

American Association for Cancer Research, or AACR, 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting: April 27-28

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is set to rule on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: NBIX) NDA for Opicapone, a once-daily, oral, selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is being evaluated as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes. (Sunday)

(NASDAQ: NBIX) NDA for Opicapone, a once-daily, oral, selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is being evaluated as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes. (Sunday) The FDA will also decide on United Therapeutics Corporation's (NASDAQ: UTHR) NDA for Trevyent. Trevyent is a drug-device combination product that combines two-day, single use, disposable PatchPump technology with treprostinil, for the subcutaneous treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. (Monday)

(NASDAQ: UTHR) NDA for Trevyent. Trevyent is a drug-device combination product that combines two-day, single use, disposable PatchPump technology with treprostinil, for the subcutaneous treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. (Monday) Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) awaits the FDA decision on its sNDA for Braftovi in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Erbitux. The Braftovi-Erbitux combo is being evaluated as a treatment option for patients with advanced BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer, following one or two lines of therapy. (April schedule)

(NYSE: PFE) awaits the FDA decision on its sNDA for Braftovi in combination with (NYSE: BMY) Erbitux. The Braftovi-Erbitux combo is being evaluated as a treatment option for patients with advanced BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer, following one or two lines of therapy. (April schedule) Amgen, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMGN) sNDA for Otezla to expand the prescribing information to include data from the Phase 3 scalp psoriasis study is under review by the FDA. The PDUFA action date is in April.

Clinical Readouts

AACR Virtual Conference Presentations

Monday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI): Data from Cohort 1 of a Phase 2 study that evaluated poziotinib in non-small cell lung cancer with exon 20 insertion mutation in EGFR or HER2

(NASDAQ: SPPI): Data from Cohort 1 of a Phase 2 study that evaluated poziotinib in non-small cell lung cancer with exon 20 insertion mutation in EGFR or HER2 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX): updated Phase 1 data for SNDX-5613 in relapsed/refractory acute leukemia.

(NASDAQ: SNDX): updated Phase 1 data for SNDX-5613 in relapsed/refractory acute leukemia. Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM): Phase 1 data for VS-6766, its RAF/MEK inhibitor, in combination with defactinib, its FAK inhibitor, in patients with KRAS mutant advanced solid tumors.

(NASDAQ: VSTM): Phase 1 data for VS-6766, its RAF/MEK inhibitor, in combination with defactinib, its FAK inhibitor, in patients with KRAS mutant advanced solid tumors. Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN): Phase 1 data for COM701 and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo in solid tumors.

(NASDAQ: CGEN): Phase 1 data for COM701 and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo in solid tumors. IMMUTEP LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: IMMP): Initial Phase 1 results for eftilagimod alpha and Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda in non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer.

(NASDAQ: IMMP): Initial Phase 1 results for eftilagimod alpha and (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda in non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA): updated Phase 2 data for tilsotolimod along with Opdivo and Yervoy in squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

(NASDAQ: IDRA): updated Phase 2 data for tilsotolimod along with Opdivo and Yervoy in squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA): Phase 1/2 data for mRNA-2416 and durvalumab in advanced malignancies.

(NASDAQ: MRNA): Phase 1/2 data for mRNA-2416 and durvalumab in advanced malignancies. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK): Phase 1 data for GSK3174998 in solid tumors.

(NYSE: GSK): Phase 1 data for GSK3174998 in solid tumors. Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO): updated Phase 1 data for STRO-002 in ovarian and endometrial cancer.

Tuesday

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA): Phase 1 data for tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes in non-small cell lung cancer.

The Other Readouts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi: initial Phase 2/3 Kevzara data (April).

(NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi: initial Phase 2/3 Kevzara data (April). Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD): Phase 3 data for remdesivir in COVID-19 severe patients (late-April).

(NASDAQ: GILD): Phase 3 data for remdesivir in COVID-19 severe patients (late-April). Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID): Phase 2 top-line data for OV101 in Fragile X syndrome (Early Q2).

(NASDAQ: OVID): Phase 2 top-line data for OV101 in Fragile X syndrome (Early Q2). Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM): Phase 3 data for Sulopenem in uncomplicated and complicated urinary tract infections (Early Q2).

(NASDAQ: ITRM): Phase 3 data for Sulopenem in uncomplicated and complicated urinary tract infections (Early Q2). Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) will meet with the FDA Thursday to discuss the clinical development of oral Endoxifen to reduce mammographic breast density.

Earnings

Monday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) (before the market open)

Tuesday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) (before the market open)

(NYSE: MRK) (before the market open) Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) (before the market open)

(NYSE: PFE) (before the market open) NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: NEO) (before the market open) Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: MASI) (after the close) Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: MEDP) (after the close) DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) (after the close)

Wednesday

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ALKS) (before the market open) Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) (before the market open)

(NYSE: BSX) (before the market open) United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: UTHR) (before the market open) Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALIM) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ALIM) (after the close) AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ATRC) (after the close) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: BMRN) (after the close) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: VRTX) (after the close) SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: SRDX) (after the close) Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) (after the close)

Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: AGIO) (before the market open) ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ABMD) (before the market open) BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: TECH) (before the market open) Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ: SYNH) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: SYNH) (before the market open) PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: PRAH) (before the market open) Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: LNTH) (before the market open) Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ: IRMD) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: IRMD) (before the market open) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: CNCE) (before the market open) Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: AMGN) (after the close) Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) (after the close)

(NYSE: EBS) (after the close) Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: INSM) (after the close) Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: GILD) (after the close) Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: SGEN) (after the close) Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NTUS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: NTUS) (after the close) Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: ILMN) (after the close) PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: PTCT) (after the close) LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: LMAT) (after the close) ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) (after the close)

(NYSE: RMD) (after the close) Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: VKTX) (after the close) Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: SILK) (after the close) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CRVS) (after the close) CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: CDNA) (after the close) Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) (after the close)

Friday

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) (before the market open)

(NYSE: ABBV) (before the market open) GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: GLYC) (before the market open) ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) (before the market open)

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL)

