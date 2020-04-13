Why AstraZeneca's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) shares are trading higher on Monday.

Along with Merck, the company received approval for KOSELUGO for pediatric patients two years and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 and symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas.

AstraZeneca is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company. In 2013, it moved its headquarters to Cambridge, U.K.

AstraZeneca shares were trading up 6.16% at $47.41 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $51.55 and a 52-week low of $36.15.

Related Link:

10 Biopharmaceutical Companies Trying To Cure Cancer