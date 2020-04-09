Why BioNTech's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares are trading higher on Thursday, after the company said it would partner with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to initiate first clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine as early as this month.

The company will receive $185 million upfront and is eligible for up to $563 million in milestones.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases.

BioNTech SE shares were trading up 8.39% at $48.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $105 and a 52-week low of $12.52.