Akers Says It's Halfway Through Plan To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKER), which said earlier this week that it is one step closer to identifying a coronavirus vaccine candidate, announced another successful milestone Wednesday in its vaccine development program.

The New Jersey-based company said that it, along with developmental partner Premas Biotech, has successfully completed the second milestone of successful expression of the three coronavirus antigens — spike, envelop and membrane —selected for their vaccine candidate.

"The antigens have been expressed using the D-CryptTM platform at Premas Biotech, which utilizes its vectors and S cerevisiae strain," according to Akers.

Premas will now move ahead with purification and post-expression processing that will lead to a scaling up of the antigen, according to a press release.

The company is now halfway through a four-milestone plan that it believes will lead to the commencement of clinical trials, Akers Executive Chairman Christopher Schreiber said in a statement.

Akers shares were advancing 6.14% to $6.05 at the time of publication Wednesday.

