Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Akers Says It's Halfway Through Plan To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2020 11:10am   Comments
Share:
Akers Says It's Halfway Through Plan To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKER), which said earlier this week that it is one step closer to identifying a coronavirus vaccine candidate, announced another successful milestone Wednesday in its vaccine development program.

The New Jersey-based company said that it, along with developmental partner Premas Biotech, has successfully completed the second milestone of successful expression of the three coronavirus antigens — spike, envelop and membrane —selected for their vaccine candidate.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

"The antigens have been expressed using the D-CryptTM platform at Premas Biotech, which utilizes its vectors and S cerevisiae strain," according to Akers. 

Premas will now move ahead with purification and post-expression processing that will lead to a scaling up of the antigen, according to a press release. 

The company is now halfway through a four-milestone plan that it believes will lead to the commencement of clinical trials, Akers Executive Chairman Christopher Schreiber said in a statement. 

Akers shares were advancing 6.14% to $6.05 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Analyst Projects Over 130% Upside In This Biopharma

Teva Analyst Says Shares Are Pricing In Too Much Risk

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKER)

30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 400 Points; Crude Oil Down 7%
56 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: SeaChange International Falls After Q2 Results; Akers Biosciences Shares Gain
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Greenbrier Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19Biotech News Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga