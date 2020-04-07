Market Overview

Why Pluristem Therapeutics Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 07, 2020 2:20pm   Comments
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after the company reported preliminary data from its coronavirus compassionate use program, treating seven patients with acute respiratory failure.

Pluristem Therapeutics is an Israeli company engaged in the development of human placental adherent stromal cells for commercial use in disease treatment. According to the company's website, it extracts adult stem cells exclusively from postnatal placentas.

Pluristem Therapeutics shares were trading up 37.20% at $4.61 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.30 and a 52-week low of $2.82.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

