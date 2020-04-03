Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Phase 2 Trials Could Start In Spring, Chairman Says
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 03, 2020 3:29am   Comments
Share:
Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Phase 2 Trials Could Start In Spring, Chairman Says

The second phase of the clinical trials of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) could begin in spring, the biotechnology company's chairman Noubar Afeyan told CNBC on Thursday.

What Happened

"It's difficult to put a specific date on things just because it's a very dynamic situation," Afeyan said. "We've entered phase 1 trials. ... We'll enter hopefully phase 2 trials, we expect that to happen in the spring, perhaps early summer," Afeyan said. "And success there will hopefully lead us to phase 3 trials."

Moderna's phase one clinical trial started on March 16, in collaboration with the National Institute of Health.

White House Coronavirus Task Force member Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said that the trials were "on track," and the vaccine, if approved for use, could be available in the next 12 to 18 months.

Other companies, including Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO), have been working on developing their coronavirus vaccines as well.

Afeyan told CNBC that Moderna hoped "that everybody succeeds because the worldwide demand for these types of interventions is far in excess of what any one player can deliver."

Price Action

Moderna's shares closed 11.9% higher at $33.20 on Thursday. The shared traded 0.27% lower at $33.11 in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INO + JNJ)

Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Clinical Trials Are 'On Track,' White House Task Force's Fauci Says
The Prize No One Wanted: Dow On Pace For Steepest Q1 Loss Ever As Quarter Finally Ends
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
COVID-19 Vaccine Updates: J&J Identifies Lead Candidate, IMV Eyes Clinical Testing In Summer, Altimmune Partners With University Of Alabama
Johnson & Johnson Gets Boost After Announcing September Trials Of Vaccine Planned
Benzinga Pro's Stock To Watch For Mon., Mar. 30, 2020: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC coronavirus vaccineBiotech News Health Care Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga