The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spotlight On Q1 Pre-Announcements As COVID-19 Continues To Disrupt Operations

Biotech stocks went along with the broader market flow in the week ended April 3, with the COVID-19 pandemic dictating sentiment. The week witnessed a host of clinical readouts and pre-announcements in light of the COVID-19 impact.

The stock that made headlines during the week was Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), which slumped on an adverse court ruling.

The following are catalysts that could impact biotech stocks in the unfolding week.

The focus is likely to stay on pre-clinical and clinical updates from companies developing therapies and/or vaccines for SARS-CoV-2. More companies are expected to update investors with preliminary first-quarter results that factor in the COVID-19 impact.

Conferences

Goldman Sachs Cell Therapy Day: April 6

2020 Wells Fargo Biotech Virtual Corporate Access Day: April 7 in Boston, Massachusetts

Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Event: April 8 in Boston

2020 Wells Fargo Biotech Virtual Corporate Access Day: April 9 in San Francisco, California

Clinical Readouts

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO): top-line data from two ongoing serlopitant Phase 3 studies in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis (late March/early April)

Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN): Results from the Phase 2 study of AG013 in oral mucositis (early 2020)

Earnings

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) (Tuesday after the close)

(NASDAQ: ANGO) (Tuesday after the close) PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM) (Thursday after the close)

IPOs

Keros Therapeutics, which develops therapies for hematological and neuromuscular disorders, plans to offer 5 million shares in an IPO priced between $14 and $16. The company has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "KROS."

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Imara Inc (NASDAQ: IMRA)

