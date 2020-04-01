Why Mesoblast's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.
The company announced that the FDA accepted its biologics license application for RYONCIL and has agreed to a priority review.
Mesoblast is an Australian based regenerative medicine company and provides treatments for inflammatory ailments, cardiovascular disease and back pain.
Mesoblast shares traded higher by 6.39% to $4.66 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $10.88 and $3.12.
