Why Mesoblast's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company announced that the FDA accepted its biologics license application for RYONCIL and has agreed to a priority review.

Mesoblast is an Australian based regenerative medicine company and provides treatments for inflammatory ailments, cardiovascular disease and back pain.

Mesoblast shares traded higher by 6.39% to $4.66 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $10.88 and $3.12.