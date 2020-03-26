Why Grifols Is Trading Higher Today

Grifols (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares are trading higher on Thursday. The company announced it's working with the U.S. biomedical advanced research development authority and the FDA to collect plasma from COVID-19 patients.

The plan is to determine if anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin therapy can successfully be used to treat COVID-19 disease.

Grifols is a Spanish multinational pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturer headquartered in Barcelona. The company is a producer of blood plasma-based products and supplies devices, instruments, and reagents for clinical testing laboratories.

Grifols ADR class B shares were trading up 9.34% at $19.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week range between $25.73 and $13.40.