Why NovaBay's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2020 8:29am   Comments
Why NovaBay's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares are trading higher after the company announced its KN95 disposable masks are available on the company's Avenova site.

"In light of the shortage of protective masks, we have tapped into our global health supplier network to procure and make available a high-quality, KN95-rated product at the most reasonable price possible," said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO.

Protective masks have become in high demand to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals develops, manufactures and markets anti-infective products for a multitude of uses.

NovaBay shares were trading up 30% at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.04 and a 52-week low of $0.23.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

