The Week Ahead In Biotech: Bristol-Myers, Rockwell Medical Await FDA Decisions, COVID-19 Updates In Focus

Biotech stocks went on a roller coaster ride in the week ended March 20 amid the market-wide COVID-19 sell-off. Activity remained light amid the cancellation of many medical meetings.

The COVID-19 treatment and vaccine development news flow was front and center, as biopharma and diagnostics companies scrambled to capitalize on the need presented by the pandemic.

This news flow is likely to continue into the unfolding week, with companies already in the fray providing updates and new entrants making announcements.

The following are other catalysts that could move stocks in the biotech space:

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is scheduled to announced its verdict on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) NDA for ozanimod as a treatment option for patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. (Wednesday)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. OTCMKTS: (IGXT)'s NDA for rizaport versafilm for the treatment of acute migraine is pending before the FDA, with the target action day fixed for Thursday. The company has faced three rejections for the investigational drug in the past.

The FDA is also expected to rule on Rockwell Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: RMTI) sNDA for intravenous formulation of anemia drug Triferic. (Saturday)

Earnings

Monday

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: DMAC) (after the close) Tuesday

Thermogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THMO) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: THMO) (after the close) OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: OPGN) (after the close) Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) (after the close)

Wednesday

Viela Bio Inc (NASDAQ: VIE) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: VIE) (after the close) Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: BIOC) (after the close) OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) (after the close)

(NYSE: OCX) (after the close) HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: HTGM) (after the close) Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: EYEN) (after the close) Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN) (after the close)

Thursday

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: CLSN (before the market open) Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ENTX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ENTX) (before the market open) TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TFFP) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: TFFP) (before the market open) IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: IGMS) (after the close) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) (after the close)

(NYSE: NBY) (after the close) Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) (after the close)

Friday

TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: TELA) (before the market open) Zyla Life Sciences (OTC: ZCOR) (before the market open)

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG)