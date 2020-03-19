Market Overview

12 Key Medical Meetings Canceled Or Postponed In The Face Of A Pandemic
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2020 10:51am   Comments
Global events, meetings and symposiums are being canceled in droves as a precautionary measure to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. 

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) executives attended a conference sponsored by Cowen in Boston last month have become responsible for most cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, according to CNN

A Biogen executive from Italy who was reportedly infected with SARS-CoV-2 spread it to his unsuspecting colleagues.

The following are medical meetings that have been canceled or postponed: 

Canceled Meetings

(with original schedule and venue)

  • American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology: March 13-16 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • American Academy of Dermatology: March 20-24 in Denver, Colorado
  • Endocrine Society-ENDO 2020: March 27-31 in San Francisco, California
  • The Society of Gynecologic Oncology 2020 Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer: March 28-31 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
  • American Academy of Neurology: April 25-May 1 in Toronto, Canada
  • American College of Physicians' Internal Medicine Meeting: April 23-25 in Los Angeles, California

Postponed Meetings

  • European Society of Radiology 2020 meeting: shifted from March 11-15 to July 15-19; to be held in Vienna, Austria
  • European Breast Conference: shifted from March 18-20 to beyond September; to be held in Barcelona, Spain
  • 35th Annual Congress of the European Association of Urology: shifted from March 20-23 to July 17-21; to be held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands
  • 2020 Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical & Scientific Conference: shifted from March 22-25 to a yet-to-be-announced date; to be held in Orlando, Florida
  • The European Association for the Study of Liver's International Liver Congress 2020: shifted from April 15-19 to beyond August; to be held in London, U.K.
  • The American Association for Cancer Research 2020 Annual Meeting: shifted from April 24-29 to later this year; to be held in San Diego, California

Some of the associations have taken advantage of technology and scheduled virtual meetings:

  • The annual Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections scheduled between March 7-10 was canceled and instead virtual meetings were held between March 8-10.
  • The American College of Cardiology cancelled its Scientific Session and World Congress of Cardiology scheduled to take place in March 28-30 in Chicago, Illinois. ACC said it will announce a virtual schedule instead.

